'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Takes Aim At MTV For Unfair Edits?

Kailyn Lowry has reportedly taken an issue with MTV after seeing the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which featured her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, discussing their 2016 divorce. According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry, who shares a young son with Marroquin, allegedly took to Twitter to bash her Teen Mom 2 producers after footage on the series showed Marroquin discussing their divorce plan on camera — after she refused to film any details about their split. On January 12, OK! Magazine claimed Kailyn Lowry wouldn’t pick up her phone for Marroquin and when producers wanted to know why, she said, “I don’t want to film anymore today. Like, I’m done for today. I don’t want to talk to him for the cameras!” Kailyn Lowry’s divorce has been in the news for several months, but when it comes to sharing details from their split on-camera, the mother of two (Lowry also shares an older son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) does not appear to have any interest in doing so and doesn’t appear to be at all on board with her ex-husband doing so either. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin attend Star Magazine’s Hollywood Rocks 2014 on April 23, 2014

[Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images] After seeing Wednesday’s special episode play out, a fan questioned Kailyn Lowry about how she trusts producers when they allow divorce discussions on the show when she wasn’t okay with them doing so. In turn, Lowry told the fan, “Welllll, now I don’t.” During a later scene from the same Teen Mom 2 episode, producers questioned Kailyn Lowry about the legal proceedings involved in her split from Marroquin and were immediately met with yet another refusal to speak. “I just don’t want to comment on that, right now,” she explained. If Kailyn Lowry meant what she said about not trusting MTV at this point in time, she may not be alone. As fans of the series will recall, Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer have also taken aim at the series after their parenting was pulled into question. In addition to Evans claiming the network made her look like a bad mom, Messer called Teen Mom 2 a “fake” show early last year due to her own story line. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s marriage came to an end at the end of the first half of Teen Mom 2 Season 7 last year and at the end of the year, their split was made final. They share one son, 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. Kailyn Lowry attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016

[Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] In the months since Kailyn Lowry and her husband parted ways, she’s been linked to a number of people, including one of her female friends, but has yet to go public with anyone new. Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin began dating a woman named Cassie at the end of last year but split just months into the romance. “She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again. I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online of their breakup days ago. “She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy. I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess.” Following the debut of Marroquin’s relationship with Cassie, Kailyn Lowry seemingly put the couple on blast on Twitter for airing their relationship details and photos on their social media pages. “Remember guys, you have to blast your new relationship all over social media or it ain’t real,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted. “How many f***s does Kail give tonight? Zero.” To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

