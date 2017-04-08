'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Ready To Marry Mysterious Baby Daddy No. 3

Kailyn Lowry might be ready to walk down the aisle for a second time. OK Magazine reports that the Teen Mom 2 star is getting serious with her new boyfriend and third baby daddy. Will they tie the knot ahead of the birth? Lowry is coming off a recent divorce from Javi Marroquin after four years of marriage. With one failed marriage behind her, Lowry assured fans during an interview on Ask the Moms that she doesn’t want another husband. “I would love to have a loyal life partner,” Lowry stated. Thank you @lanepaperworks for this ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT Lowry echoed these sentiments during a recent appearance on a Teen Mom OG special. Comic Book reports that Lowry was asked about a future marriage during the interview, to which she replied with a quick, “NO MA’AM.” Lowry has not revealed the identity of the father of her newest child. She has already given birth to two kids in the past, including one with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and another with Marroquin. There’s no telling when Lowry will break the news, though that hasn’t stopped Marroquin from pulling a 180 and actually saying something nice about his ex-wife on social media. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Marroquin shared a few kind words about Lowry’s recent book signing. The Teen Mom star was busy promoting her new book when one fan snapped a photo with her while wearing a shirt that read, “Team Javi Puta.” “Look you made it to ex wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9,” the fan captioned the photo. Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! ???????????????? If you haven’t read my latest post,click the link in my bio ???????? cute baby book: @polkadotprintshop blanket: @addisonbelleco A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST Marroquin, fortunately, didn’t react negatively to the diss. Instead, the reality star joked about the shirts and came to Lowry’s defense. “Their shirts are epic,” he replied. “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.” The comment was a drastic turnaround for Marroquin, who hasn’t been exactly kind to Lowry in the realm of social media. Since settling their divorce in December, both parties have slammed each other online. This includes Kailyn Lowry admitting that she cheated on Marroquin, who fired back by saying he is “disgusted” whenever he sees her. Marroquin later added that he thought their marriage was going great until a close friend broke a major bombshell. We can only assume that Marroquin was referring to Lowry’s infidelity, especially given the fact that she’s already pregnant with another child. Marroquin hasn’t said much about Lowry’s new pregnancy. He has, however, offered some words of support and doesn’t seem too distraught with the news. Of course, that might change when Marroquin releases his new book, titled Heartlessly Hustled. “Fans can expect a story about a man who though he figured out life,” Marroquin said about his upcoming memoir. “[However] lies and cheating were swept beneath his nose for a long time!” Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT Marroquin also plans on writing about raising his son, whom he describes as “a smart, energetic little boy.” No word yet on what he plans on dishing about Lowry’s new pregnancy. The Teen Mom star announced his new book shortly after Lowry published her latest memoir about their shocking divorce. Marroquin has not announced a release date for the book, and it’s unclear if he tabled the project now that his relationship with Lowry is on better footing. Given their volatile history, this could change at any moment, especially after Lowry reveals the identity of baby daddy number three. Fans can only hope that Marroquin reacts in a kind manner after Lowry unleashed the major bombshell. In the meantime, fans can watch Lowry and Marroquin in action when new episodes of Teen Mom 2 return later this year on MTV. Tell us! Do you think Kailyn Lowry is ready to marry again? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by MTV]