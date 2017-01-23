The Weeknd Reportedly Ignores Justin Bieber's Diss, But Why?

The Weeknd may have just gotten dissed by Justin Bieber, but according to a new report, he isn’t getting too worked up about the issue. Although Justin Bieber has reportedly labeled The Weeknd’s music as “wack,” The Weeknd is allegedly letting his comment slide and avoiding a potential love triangle with his rumored new flame, Selena Gomez. “[The Weeknd’s] music speaks for itself. He doesn’t need Justin’s approval for anything,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on January 23. “[The Weeknd] really doesn’t want to be in a love triangle and doesn’t want any drama or hate coming from Justin.” Weeks ago, The Weeknd stepped out with Gomez, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber, in Santa Monica, California, where the rumored new couple was enjoying a dinner date. Then, after dinner, the alleged new couple was seen kissing as they walked with Gomez’s arms wrapped around the singer’s neck. Selena Gomez attends the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion After Party on November 10, 2015 [Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images] “[The Weeknd] likes Selena — he’s completely into her, and like he’s moved on from Bella [Hadid], she’s moved on from Justin. The Weeknd didn’t appreciate the diss, but he’s going to let it slide this time. But if Justin has any sense, he’d just go away and leave him and Selena alone!” the Hollywood Life source added. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been involved in an up and down relationship for the past several years, but last summer, their civil relationship seemed to come to an abrupt end after they were involved in a messy Instagram dispute. Months before The Weeknd came into the picture, Justin Bieber began dating Sofia Richie, and after sharing a photo of her online and threatening to make his account private due to the backlash he received, Selena Gomez called him out, and things immediately turned ugly. Although The Weeknd just began seeing Selena Gomez on a romantic level, the two were first seen together over a year ago when they both performed at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. However, at the time, The Weeknd was dating model Bella Hadid, and Gomez was linked to a few different men, including Bieber, Samuel Krost, and Niall Horan. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were also both involved in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Show but had split up weeks prior. The Weeknd attends the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] As her relationship with The Weeknd continues, Gomez is reportedly hoping that her former boyfriend will soon be on board with the rumored romance. Selena Gomez “would love to get the blessing of [Justin Bieber] to fully move on,” another insider revealed to Hollywood Life days ago. At the time, the source revealed that Gomez hadn’t yet heard about the negative comments Bieber made about The Weeknd. “[Selena Gomez] is going to be very disappointed when she learns about [Justin Bieber]’s recent shade,” the source said. “He can still really get to her emotionally.” The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been keeping a low profile in the weeks since their Santa Monica PDA photos hit the web, but according to a Hollywood Life report on January 21, they recently enjoyed a “low-key” date night in Los Angeles with some of their friends. “Selena was at the [El Rubi Restaurant] in Panorama City eating with The Weeknd and some other friends!” an insider revealed of their January 20 outing. On the night prior, the outlet continued, the “Hands To Myself” singer and her rumored boyfriend, The Weeknd, were seen at the Tenants Of The Trees Club, where they reportedly enjoyed a romantic night with one another at a “secluded table.” Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have not yet spoken publicly about their relationship, nor have they shared any posts on social media about their alleged romance. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]