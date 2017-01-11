The Weeknd, Selena Gomez Dating Rumors: Pics Emerge Of SelGo 'Making Out' With Bella's Ex

What a difference a year makes. Pictures recently emerged that sparked dating rumors showing Selena Gomez (or someone who strikes a close resemblance to her) and The Weeknd “making out.” The pair was seen getting mushy-mushy in public, and TMZ claims to have the telling pictures as proof. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were seen out and about on Tuesday night in Santa Monica. Photographers snapped pictures of the two outside of Italian eatery, Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi, getting “handsy and mouthy.” The two were dressed casually and appeared to be comfortable around one another. If a picture is worth a thousand words, there’s a strong case that the two are dating. the weekend & selena gomez???? pic.twitter.com/Q7yiHi7cdw — Complex (@Complex) January 11, 2017 Sources say it’s apparent The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has moved on from his romance with the supermodel, Bella Hadid. The two dated back in 2015 and went their separate ways last year. There were some signs of reconciliation, but things fizzled. By all accounts, it appears The Weeknd and Bella are on friendly terms. A day earlier, the Inquisitr reported how Selena Gomez demonstrated a readiness to turn a new leaf on life in 2017. It’s no secret the child actress-turned-singer experienced a low point in her life last year. Selena used Instagram’s live video feature to share with fans what she’s learned in 2016 about what MTV News describes as “fake friends.” “I would say the biggest lesson that I’ve been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness. I think it’s really important to be aware of, like, the people that you’re surrounding yourself with, the people that are purposefully the ones you are spending time with.” Arguably, most of the controversies plaguing Selena centered on her ex-boyfriend from back in the day, Justin Bieber. The “Hands to Myself” singer also faced bullying from online trolls and tabloids about her weight and body image. Selena Gomez Emerges On Snapchat Amid Claims She Went To Rehab Because Of ‘Toxic’ Justin Bieber https://t.co/8k2ISx9xce — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) December 30, 2016 On a sadder note, Gomez was also rocked by the sudden and tragic death of her best friend, former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie. Selena stepped away from the public for a moment and sparked rumors of drugs and alcohol. As Us Magazine reported in August, Selena Gomez announced in a statement that she checked back into rehab. She revealed an ongoing battle with anxiety and depression stemming from her battle with lupus. She acknowledged the importance of focusing on her health and taking control of her life. “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have Lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support.” Selena and The Weeknd’s dating rumors are not all that surprising. To Selena Gomez’s credit, her life and career have been defined by her strained relationship with Bieber. The two have been on and off again for months at a time, but both appear to have moved on from that chapter in their lives. As they say, “you live and learn.” It’s unclear if The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are really dating. The smooching pictures could be doctored, the subjects in the snaps could be imposters or the couple could be simply be acting out a scene for an upcoming movie. Bear in mind that Selena and Bella’s sister, Gigi, are friends. Now, doesn’t that make for an awkward situation? Or nah? [Featured images by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards/Frederick M. Brown]

