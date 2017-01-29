The Weeknd, Selena Gomez To Star In Movie Together, Relationship Getting Serious

The Weeknd is reportedly hoping to land himself a film role alongside his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, it has been alleged. The twosome has only been dating for a couple of weeks, but according to reports, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is so head over heels in love with the singer that he doesn’t see why he should waste his time by taking things slow. Having already made plans to have Selena accompany him on his world tour next month, Abel now wants to land a huge role for an upcoming movie, with Selena being his presumed love interest. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Hollywood Life notes that everything The Weeknd says shouldn’t be taken seriously — he’s so in love with Selena that he’d do anything for her. They are still in the early stages of getting to know one another, but it’s evidently clear to sources that Abel wants to make his romance with Gomez work for as long as possible. “Working on music would be great because they share that passion, but The Weeknd wants to get a little more into some film projects and would love to share the screen with Selena,” a source gushed, noting that Abel wants to spend as much time with his girlfriend as possible. While all of these plans sound great, the outlet continues to add, saying that The Weeknd certainly doesn’t want to overstep his boundaries in the relationship. Everything is still fresh, so for him to already be considering the idea of starring in movies with Selena is evidently going to distract the twosome of actually forming a genuine, long-lasting romance. “But first before any of that is to have a successful relationship and if working a lot with each other ruined that he would stop the extra stuff immediately to make the relationship flourish.” Again, sources stress that The Weeknd is just so happy to be with Selena that he wants to do everything with her, from touring the world to hitting the big screen — she’s more or less become his other half and he loves it. Reports concerning Abel’s plans to land a movie role alongside Gomez just weeks after it was claimed that the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, had mentioned how she never wants to speak with the former Disney Channel star again. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Bella reportedly considers Selena a traitor and backstabber. The twosome was never said to have been the best of friends but they were close enough to reach out to one another every now and then — particularly since Gomez was known to have been good pals with Hadid’s sister, Gigi, Vanity Fair notes. Now that The Weeknd is seeing the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” star, however, the Hadid sisters are said to have kept their distance from the 24-year-old, convinced that she can’t be trusted, especially since Selena didn’t even bother reaching out to her former friends before going public with her new relationship, it’s been reported. “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see.” Meanwhile, The Weeknd is currently rehearsing for his upcoming tour, and as previously mentioned, Selena will be accompanying her boyfriend around the world. Sources say she’s trying to stay away from the negativity, adding that if the Hadid sisters never want to speak with her again, that’s a decision she can happily comply. [Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]