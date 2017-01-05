Things Are Heating Up Between Britney Spears And Boyfriend Sam Asghari As Spears Dreams Of Having More Children [Rumor]

Things appear to be heating up between Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari as Britney is starting to dream of having more children. Hollywood Life learned during an exclusive interview that while Britney and her boyfriend Sam Asghari have only been dating for a few months, she has a serious case of babies on the brain. As things continue to heat up between Britney Spears and her boyfriend, she has made it clear she wants a third child. Britney Spears wants more kids. [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images] “Britney absolutely wants more kids, and 2017 might be the year,” was what an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “Brit is enjoying her new man Sam, and while she has no intention of ever getting married again, she would love to have a daughter or at least more kids.” While – to some fans – it might seem as Britney is moving a little on the fast side with her new boyfriend, it is no secret that she is a big fan of being a mother. In addition to her love for being a mother, Britney has always wanted the opportunity to have a daughter. Could her new boyfriend be the man to finally give her that third child, and maybe even a daughter? “It has been her dream to have a daughter and she has always wanted a big family. The one of the many things she loves about him is that he wants to have children one day so if they are still together this time next year, she might ask him if he wants to have kids!” While the inside source did reveal Britney’s boyfriend also has an interest in children, it is unclear as to whether or not her boyfriend is interested in having children without being married. Britney has made it clear that she has no interest in getting married again. Spears, however, does not intend to let her lack of interest in getting married stop her from having more children. The only real question is whether or not her current boyfriend will be the man for the job. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari first came into the media spotlight in Britney’s new music video “Slumber Party.” Outside of knowing that her boyfriend is both a model and a personal trailer, there isn’t a lot of other details regarding who he is as a person or his life history. Inquisitr has previously speculated that things may be getting serious between Britney and her boyfriend. In fact, some media outlets question whether or not the singer could be in love with Sam despite only dating him for a few short months. As the year 2016 came to a close, Britney was not shy about including her boyfriend in holiday photos and videos on her social media accounts. Fans can only assume things are serious between the two. Otherwise, why would she be spending all of her holidays with him? As her followers know, Britney Spears and her boyfriend spent both Christmas Day and New Years together. Britney Spears and boyfriend get serious [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] In October of last year, Britney Spears opened up about how both of her sons were headed towards the pre-teen and teenager years. Suddenly, she found herself in a position where she was no longer the “cool mom” in her children’s eyes. Perhaps Spears just wants the opportunity to be the “cool mom” again as she dreams of having babies with her new boyfriend. If things continue to heat up between Britney and her current boyfriend, her followers can only assume there will be a baby in her future. As madly in love as the pair seems to be the only question people are asking right now is – when is that baby going to happen? What are your thoughts on Britney Spears wanting to have a third child? Share your thoughts on Britney Spears, her boyfriend, and her desire to have more children with us in the comments section found down below. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

