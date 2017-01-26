Two Arrested In Pippa Middleton Hacking Scandal As Pippa Gets Set For Bachelorette And Big Day

Pippa Middleton has made headlines over the past few months mainly for her recent engagement to hedge fund manager James Matthews. The two are set to be wed in May of 2017 in what is already being termed the wedding of the year. However, the sister to Duchess Kate has also been the subject of news headlines for negative reasons, due to an iCloud hack that resulted in the hackers getting a hold of thousands of private pictures, which included snaps of not only Pippa, but also of her royal sister Kate Middleton and the Duchess’ husband as well as their little ones. TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER PIPPA MIDDLETON (SISTER OF KATE MIDDLETON) iCLOUD HACKING.(SOMEONE’S HACKING MY PAGE NIGHT AND DAY) pic.twitter.com/IxFkUcqqCM — GLOBAL POLITICS (@Global5politics) January 17, 2017 The call for justice that Pippa asked for has finally been answered after two individuals have been arrested for the crime. The Independent shares details about the two culprits arrested in the matter. “A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested at 5.45am on 11 January on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of a false identity document with improper intent. A property in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire was searched. The arrests relate to an investigation which began last year after claims that the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister had her iCloud account hacked.” The arrested individuals are also said to have attempted to sell thousands of pictures to a British newspaper. A Met police officer spoke about the arrest and the case that is still being investigated, stating “The man and woman were taken into custody at a south London police station and have since been bailed to return to the police station on a date in mid-March.” While Pippa’s iCloud hacking case continues, the beauty also continues to be busy preparing for her spring walk down the aisle and there are reports that her older sister Kate, is also busily planning a bachelorette for her younger sister. Life & Style shares about the details of the apparent fun time the Duchess has planned for Pippa. The publication shares words from a source who states that Kate has planned a fabulous getaway to the Swiss Alps for her sister’s bachelorette. Pippa is known to love the mountains and skiing, so it is definitely understandable as to why Kate would select such as location for the event. Please RT #weddings #brides Another Royal Wedding" Predictions for Pippa Middleton?s Future?I… https://t.co/Zo8WSJxeg0 — Nice Weddings (@weddings_nice) January 14, 2017 The sisters are clearly getting set properly for Pippa’s big day but just after Pippa and James became engaged there were rumors swirling that the Duchess was upset she would not be included in the wedding party. Even experts verified that Kate would not likely be a part of the wedding party out of respect for the bride and for not wanting to draw attention away from Pippa Middleton on her big day. It has since been made known that Pippa and Kate did not have a feud over the matter, but that it is true that Kate will not be in the bridal party as Pippa was in hers. Instead, it has been made known that Kate will likely do a reading at the event instead while her adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will act as ring bearer and flower girl on the occasion. Additionally, rumors have swirled that the royals are worried in regards to the family that Pippa is marrying into and how her choice will reflect on the Queen and royal family. Pippa is set to marry the brother of controversial reality show celebrity Spencer Matthews who is to appear on yet another British reality show known as The Jump. Celebrity Dirty Laundry recently noted potential worry that the royals and Pippa have over this connection to the star who has made questionable choices in the past. “James Matthews’ brother Spencer is already one of the most controversial celebrities in the British entertainment world. Back in September, he made headlines for posing nearly nude in a London window shop to help promote an online fashion brand. He’s also known for making public confessions about his sex life. Pippa is hoping that Spencer won’t say anything that will humiliate her on the show.” So, although it is a happy time for Pippa, between the hacking case and a future brother-in-law known for outrageous antics, she likely has a bit of stress added while planning her big day. [Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]

