Tyga, Kylie Jenner Split: Rapper Partying With Chris Brown To Get Over 'KUWTK' Heartbreak?

Tyga will get over his split from Kylie Jenner in no time if Chris Brown has it his way, it has been alleged. The R&B singer has invited Tyga to follow him on his North American tour in the hopes that the 27-year-old can clear his mind from his recent breakup with Jenner. The duo spent more than two years together, and while Tyga and Kylie are very much known to take a break from one another every now and then, their most recent split was said to have been the real deal, XXL Mag reports. It doesn’t look like they’ll be getting back together. [Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images] With that in mind, Chris Brown has shown his support for Tyga by letting him know that he shouldn’t dwell over the split. According to Hollywood Life, Chris proposed an offer to Tyga that’s filled with booze, partying, and sexy women on his tour, which Brown supposedly thinks is exactly what the father-of-one needs to clear his mind from the breakup fiasco with Kylie. Tyga and Chris have been friends for years, and in no way is Brown trying to be disrespectful to Jenner, but, as the outlet already mentions, the “Party” singer sees no reason why Tyga should stress over the breakup now that it’s clear they won’t be getting back together again. Chris Brown is touring for the next couple of weeks, and from his point of view, this would be the party of a lifetime for Tyga, who has found himself in constant drama as of late. Aside from his split with Kylie Jenner, Tyga also found himself feuding with Blac Chyna after the socialite had made claims regarding the rapper’s alleged refusal to pay child support for their four-year-old son King Cairo. If that wasn’t enough, Chyna also alleged that Tyga was known to have been hooking up with men, adding that she has enough evidence to prove it to anyone who tries to discredit her story, leaving Tyga absolutely mortified yet mature enough to not retaliate via social media. [Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images] So, there’s an understanding why Chris would want Tyga to distance himself from his responsibilities for a little while to join him on tour and have some fun. “Don’t get it twisted, Chris loves Kylie and her family but Tyga, that’s his boy and he’ll always have his back,” the source gushes. “Chris doesn’t want him sitting at home crying over Kylie and has invited him to come kick it and even do some performances on The Party Tour.” “Chris wants T to have some fun, party a bit, and introduce him to some of the beautiful women he’s met while touring. Breezy thinks that the tour life, especially the women, will help Tyga clear his mind while he and Kylie are on the outs. Breezy will tell you firsthand, he’s not the best when it comes to relationships. But he does know how to have a good time and how to be happy. He thinks Tyga could benefit greatly for coming on the tour for a few weeks.” Ticket sales have been flying through the roof for Chris Brown’s tour which reportedly holds up to 20,000 people. If Tyga decides to jump onboard and possibly perform at some of the shows, this would be a great marketing plan for the rapper who is said to be working on his forthcoming studio album. Sources allege that Tyga plans to drop new music in May, with potential plans to release a full body of work later this year. Joining Chris on tour would give him the right platform he needs to get the word out while removing himself from being reminded of the fact that he’s feuding with Chyna and just recently found himself ending his relationship with Kylie. [Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]