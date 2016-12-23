Tyler Posey Allegedly Shocked By Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth Romance

Tyler Posey was just as shocked as the rest of the world was when photos of Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth kissing on a beach in Miami surfaced earlier this week. The 19-year-old has fans confused about her love life. It was just a few weeks ago when Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey were seen kissing on a rollercoaster on Snapchat. Now, the Shake It Up alum is shaking up her love life by swapping out Posey for singer Charlie Puth. Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth looked cozy over the weekend. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart] They were seen attending the 2016 Y-100 Jingle Ball concert together over the weekend. They decided to hit the beach, where they were seen making out. Weeks ago, Puth tweeted about having the “kiss of his life,” which many of his fans assumed was with Thorne, reports E! News. But it looks like Thorne has had a change of heart since she shared a series of photos, including one that showed her with former boyfriend Posey. In the tweet, she wrote she was “taking a trip down memory lane.” Taking a trip down memory lane ✨???? pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016 “I don’t know Tyler personally,” Puth tweeted, “but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.” When a fan suggested that she may still be dating Posey, he simply stated that he wanted to remove himself from this narrative. Thorne did not respond to Puth’s heartbroken tweets. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, she denied the rumors about herself and Posey. “Haha yeah and me and ty never lived together,” she tweeted to a fan. “We were just always together…Rumors rumors can’t always believe the media.” Then she tweeted a link to an article, writing, “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I AREN’T DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.” However, it’s not clear how long after her split with Posey that Thorne started her short-lived affair with the “Marvin Gaye” singer. Posey did not take part in this social media showdown. However, insiders claim that he was shocked to hear about Thorne and Puth’s make out session. He has wondered if the actress “ghosted” him, which explains why she moved on so quickly. Tyler Posey is rumored to be not happy about Bella Thorne’s short-lived romance with Charlie Puth. [Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MTV] “Tyler doesn’t know what is happening with Bella,” an alleged insider told Hollywood Life. “He hasn’t the slightest clue what to take from her time with Charlie, either. As far as he’s concerned, he’s still a couple with Bella, but he obviously has a lot more questions than answers at this point. He feels like she may have ghosted him.” This comes after Thorne mentioned Posey in a new interview for the winter “Outspoken” issue of Paper magazine, reports JustJaredJr.com. The fiery redheaded actress got the chance to show off her nose ring and cover up for the new photo shoot. In the accompanying article, the Famous in Love star opened up about her relationship with Posey. Thorne mentioned him when she was asked about a time that the paparazzi made her frustrated. “For instance, dating Tyler, when we first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time. We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, ya know? That one sucked.” Maybe it’s because Thorne just ended her nearly one-year relationship with British actor Gregg Sulkin just a month before. She also was asked about whether the people she dates or kisses in public are comfortable with being so open in the public and on social media. I love these women. My red haired beauties. Happy birthday my love @bellathorne ❤️ sorry I was a couple hours late, I was too distracted by your face ???????? A photo posted by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:00am PDT “They don’t realize that social media is such a big thing in my life,” she added. “So when you’re in a relationship with someone who doesn’t understand social media, it’s a really big f***ing challenge…If you’re not willing to be down with that, I can’t change that about me.” “You think I want paparazzi following my every move?” she continued. “You think I want people trashing me on the internet all the time, talking s*** about me? No! But that is my life, and if you’re dating me, you need to know that you have to take that on in a sense, too.” What are your thoughts on Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey ending their relationship? Are you upset to hear the news? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for MTV]

