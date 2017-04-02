'Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Engaged? Posts Ring Photo With Carter

Is Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute engaged? The Bravo figure posted a photo with a ring on her engagement finger with her longtime boyfriend Carter, driving fans to search desperately for the answer. Kristen flashed her ring on April Fool’s Day Kristen Doute posted a photo on Instagram on April Fool’s Day with her boyfriend Brian Carter, showing off a diamond ring on her finger with the caption, “Back to the place we first said, ‘I love you,’” according to InTouch Weekly. The 34-year-old drove fans to question whether the Vanderpump Rules star was making an April Fool’s joke or was serious about getting engaged. Other fans were quick to congratulate the newly engaged couple underneath her photo. “Is that your fake ring or is it real?” back to the place we first said I love you????✨ @petitermitage A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT Doute has owned up to wearing a fake engagement ring before Doute has often talked about wearing a fake engagement ring so that she can try out the cut and style to make sure she likes it enough to wear it for the rest of her life, according to E! News. “I bought it for myself, I just want to test it out, you know? I just wanted to see, what if I don’t like this cut?” Wedding nuptial talk was likely in the air with Doute’s group of friends as well as Katie and Tom Schwartz’ wedding episode just aired on Bravo last week. Later in the day, Kristen posted another photo with her boyfriend Brian Carter in the back and no ring on her finger, commenting “Where did that damn ring go?” where did that damn ring go?????at least I got a tan and it’s finally April 1st! A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT So, was it all just an April Fool’s prank? It does seem like she was teasing people, but who knows! The Vanderpump Rules couple already live together and share an adorable Yorkie named Gibson. During the wedding episode of the Bravo show, Kristen said she could definitely picture her and Carter getting married some day. ????L is for the way you look at me… ❤ #pumprules A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT Love was in the air at the Schwartz wedding in the woods Katie and Tom Schwartz’ wedding seemed to inspire all of the guests at the romantic ceremony, according to Bravo. “I remember during the reception just stopping and looking around and being like, ‘Oh my God, this is a fairytale.’ It could not have been better. We all had so much fun at our wedding. I think maybe I had the best time.” Even the notorious bad boy bachelor Jax Taylor told his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright that he definitely saw the two of them getting married sometime in the future.

Lisa Vanderpump asked Tom Sandoval if he planned on ever proposing to his girlfriend Ariana Madix who had previously expressed her desire to never get married and even he said yes, Reality Tea confirmed. #pumprules finale tonight! Watch it and forward to 5 ppl or else you'll see this pic every time you close your eyes???? @okkate A post shared by???? Ariana Madix???? (@ariana252525) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:52am PDT Do you think Vanderpump Rules Kristen and Carter are engaged? Let us know in the comments section below! [Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]