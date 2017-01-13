'Vanderpump Rules' Producers Threatened To Fire Scheana Shay If She Didn't Make Life 'More Interesting,' Divorce With Mike Shay A 'Stunt?

After just two years of marriage, Scheana Shay and husband Mike Shay filed for divorce in November of last year. While the reality star insisted that the split was a mutual decision following all the issues they have had, a new report claimed that it was the Vanderpump Rules producers who “encouraged” Scheana to start fights with her husband so she could make her life “more interesting” to the fans. Radar Online called Scheana Shay’s divorce with Mike Shay a “stunt” so that the former could stay on Vanderpump Rules. Nicole Arbour, Mike Shay’s band mate, revealed that Pump producers pressured Scheana Shay to make her life more interesting, or else she would be fired from the show. It seems like the drama surrounding her friendship with Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent is not enough to make her stay for another season. Nicole claimed that Scheana was encouraged to start fights with Mike or else she would be cut from the show. Mike’s band mate said that the pressure from the Vanderpump Rules producers caused a strain in Mike and Scheana’s marriage, adding that their relationship soon turned “volatile.” She pointed out that Mike was not interested in faking drama just for the sake of ratings. “They needed more drama from her. And that’s what started causing so many problems in their marriage. Mike wasn’t into it and Scheana was like, ‘Well, this is my job and you have to support me and cause more drama with me.’” Ready to crush it! #WWHL @bravowwhl ???? A photo posted by Scheana Marie Shay (@scheanamarie) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:32pm PST Nicole added that Scheana and Mike had a hard time communicating because the Vanderpump Rules star would always yell at her husband, pointing out all the things that he’s doing wrong and saying that they are not making enough noise. While Mike Shay always spoke highly of Scheana, his band mate claimed that they never really acted like a loving couple. “He always spoke so highly of her, like, ‘I love my wife. My wife is amazing. I love her so much. But none of us ever saw that. We never saw them being in love, but I didn’t know them that long,” Nicole shared. Nicole Arbour also denied Scheana Shay’s allegations that Mike went missing after he cleaned out their bank accounts, calling her “full of s**t.” According to her, the only reason why Scheana was unable to reach Mike that time was because he accidentally locked himself out of the studio and didn’t call her back. “He locked himself out and had to walk home. He was missing for a couple of hours because he didn’t call her back,” she explained. But it’s not just Scheana Shay who allegedly fakes drama just to make her life more interesting. Nicole claimed that the Vanderpump Rules cast, as a whole, had a history of making up lies just to secure their spot on the show. She added that they were all “desperate for storylines.” Last night was epic! @bravoandy thank you for such a fun time!! #pumprules #wwhl A photo posted by Scheana Marie Shay (@scheanamarie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PST During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live early this week, Scheana Shay told Andy Cohen that Mike went “missing” and did not talk to her for over a week. The Vanderpump Rules star, however, refused to reveal more details about their divorce, explaining that most of it would be addressed towards the end of Season 5. Although she did not want to give too much away, Scheana shared that she and Mike split amicably. Scheana Shay also told E! News that they did everything they can to save the marriage. As seen in Vanderpump Rules Season 4, Mike and Scheana attended couples therapy to work on their issues. “I just didn’t think it was something that was fixable. From three months into the marriage, if it wasn’t one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn’t working anymore and a divorce was the way to go,” Scheana said. Tell us! Do you think Scheana Shay would really go far as to start fake fights with her ex-husband just to stay on Vanderpump Rules? Sound off in the comments below. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

