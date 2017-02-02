'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Plans For Baby After Mike Shay Divorce?

Scheana Marie may be newly separated from Mike Shay, but according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star is thinking ahead and taking the steps necessary to assure she will one day become pregnant. While it may be a while before Scheana Marie is ready to start a family, an insider claims she is considering the idea of freezing her eggs so that when she is ready to settle down again, she won’t have to deal with any potential fertility issues. “[Scheana Marie] is talking about freezing her eggs now that she’s dating,” a source close to the the reality star revealed to Radar Online on February 2. “Now that she and Mike split, she has to think about being able to have kids later if she doesn’t find the right guy shortly. She’s heartbroken.” Scheana Marie, 31, was rumored to have split from husband Mike Shay in early November of last year, but the now-estranged Vanderpump Rules couple didn’t confirm their plans to divorce until the following month. Scheana Shay attends OK! Magazine’s So Sexy NYC Event on May 13, 2015

[Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images] “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” Scheana Marie and Mike Shay said in a joint statement to Us Weekly magazine. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.” A short time after Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their plans for divorce, rumors began swirling regarding her potential romance with Mike Comrie, the ex-husband of Hilary Duff. According to a report by Tamara Tattles in December, a blind item around the time suggested that a professional athlete, who was better known for his wife, was shaking up with a Bravo TV star. Although the report noted that there was no way to be sure if the story was actually about Scheana Marie and Mike Comrie, the shoes certainly seemed to fit, and a short time later, they were seen together. Following the New Year holiday, a Reddit user shared a photo of Scheana Marie and Mike Comrie with another woman and claimed they had celebrated New Year’s Eve together. However, when asked about the possible romance, Scheana Marie claimed she and the retired NHL player were not involved. “No! absolutely not! You know, I’ve been doing a lot of fun Snapchats. I like to keep people guessing,” Scheana Marie explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, as revealed by Entertainment Tonight. Scheana Marie attends ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ premiere on March 3, 2016

[Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] “You will see all of this addressed towards the end of the season, so I want people to tune in and see what I have to say then,” Scheana Marie continued of her split from Mike Shay. “It just seemed to be the best decision…a legal separation [as opposed to a divorce] seemed like we would just be delaying the inevitable.” Scheana Marie also told Andy Cohen about the moments leading up to her split, revealing that after several days of not talking, Shay went missing for over a week. Although there have been rumors claiming Mike Shay began using drugs before he and Scheana Marie parted ways, he claimed he was sober months ago on Instagram and denied having gone missing during his marriage. To see more of Scheana Marie, Mike Shay, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. [Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]