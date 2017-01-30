'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Fires Back At Stassi Schroeder Amid 'Married Boyfriend' Accusations

Lala Kent isn’t too happy about Stassi Schroeder’s recent allegation, which claimed she was riding the coattails of her and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Following a Twitter statement from Schroeder earlier this month, Kent responded to Schroeder’s comments. “When new [people are] cast on an existing TV show it’s [because] the network thinks the show needed it. I didn’t coattail off s**t. I helped,” she wrote on January 28, adding the hash tag, “You’re welcome.” In her statement to her fans and followers on Twitter, Schroeder told fans that she and her cast mates, including Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie, have been working for 5 years on Vanderpump Rules and noted that they have poured their hearts out for the series. Meanwhile, Schroeder claimed, Kent has hid the majority of her life from the cameras. .@lala_kent #PumpRules – about those married man rumors and is she coming back on for the renunion @Bravotv https://t.co/qaB5e4kvur pic.twitter.com/vyFqsGn4ZI — Dr Tabasum Mir (@tabasum) January 28, 2017 Continuing to fans, Schroeder reminded her readers that Lala Kent had attempted to make the cast sign non-disclosure agreements during filming. The topic was also discussed on the show and at one point, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were accused of signing the document. Either way, Schroeder felt the idea was a complete violation of the contracts they’d already signed to appear on Vanderpump Rules. Lala Kent was brought to Vanderpump Rules for Season 4 after landing a job as a hostess at the restaurant. Throughout her time on the show, Kent appeared to get along with some of her co-stars, but ultimately, she and the cast had a falling out and she was left with few allies. After returning to the show for Season 5, Lala Kent and her mysterious relationship took center stage and caused tons of controversy with her co-stars. Months later, she quit. “It’s very weird because I’ve been doing this for a year and a half, so to know that my time is up, it’s bittersweet for me,” Lala Kent explained to E! News‘ Carissa Loethen. “I think just the negativity finally got to me. I’m not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show and once that started happening that was like not OK anymore.” Birthday shenanigans @itsjameskennedy @lala_kent @LoganNoh @theJesseMontana Michael@BootsyBellows #pumprules pic.twitter.com/qjRzAkagHD — faithstowers (@faithstowers) January 26, 2017 According to Lala Kent, it was the impact Vanderpump Rules had on her personal life which ultimately prompted her to part ways with the reality series. “The hardest part for me was when they started making accusations about a relationship that I really wasn’t in,” Kent explained. “When that trickles into my real life and I am going to the person I am in love with venting about these crazy people, it really did take a toll on my relationship with my boyfriend.” Although Lala Kent’s co-stars have accused her of dating a married man, she has remained silent in regard to his identity and recently hinted that he was a professional athlete. Meanwhile, reports have suggested her boyfriend is allegedly Randall Emmett, a married movie producer who is reportedly credited on a new film Kent is starring in. “It’s sad. I haven’t seen the episode, but I do come back one last time to say my final goodbye,” she continued of her exit from the show. “I was a hot mess, Lisa Vanderpump was a hot mess, it was weird.” While Lala Kent has left Vanderpump Rules behind, she said she was “grateful” to have been a part of the show. [Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]