Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Will Reportedly Return To 'RHOC' For Season 12

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd will reportedly be a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Season 12 cast. Following the shocking news of Heather Dubrow’s sudden exit from the Bravo reality series, a new report claims original housewife Vicki Gunvalson and her newest co-star, Kelly Dodd, who was added to the show for Season 11, will be back later this year for a new season of dramatic dinners and cast catfights. “[Vicki Gunvalson] and [Kelly Dodd] are going to return,” a source told Radar Online on January 27. “They are just trying to get more money since they know that they bring the drama and [The Real Housewives of Orange County] needs their drama.” Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd seemed to form a friendship with one another during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Gunvalson’s tension with Meghan King Edmonds, a friend of Dodd’s, appeared to settle. Meanwhile, Tamra Judge’s relationships with Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador got stronger. Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson and Meghan King Edmonds attend the 10-year premiere party for ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ on June 16, 2016

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Although Radar Online‘s source claims Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd will be involved with Season 12, Dodd recently hinted on Twitter that her return to the hit series was “unlikely.” After starring on the show for just one season, Dodd told a fan, “I may come back, but it’s probably unlikely… I’m not sure yet.” Meanwhile, Dubrow made her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County during an episode of her PodcastOne radio show earlier this week. “If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” she told listeners during Heather Dubrow’s World. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].” “My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore,” she continued. “I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.” During The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 reunion special, which was filmed in Los Angeles at the end of last year, Kelly Dodd and Heather Dubrow came to blows and Dubrow expressed her disgust with Dodd’s behavior. In turn, Dodd pointed out that Dubrow’s thoughts didn’t matter as she was not a network executive. “You’re not the boss. Are you senior staff at Bravo?” Dodd asked her. Vicki Gunvalson attends the 2013 Bravo Upfront on April 3, 2013

[Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images] Vicki Gunvalson has faced rumors of a possible exit from the show in the past, but because she’s the longest running Real Housewives star in the series’ history, it is hard to imagine the show without her. That said, she received tons of backlash from fans in recent years due to her relationship with former boyfriend Brooks Ayers. As fans will recall, Vicki Gunvalson debuted her relationship with Ayers after splitting from Don Gunvalson years ago and many of her friends and family members, including her daughter Briana Culberson, were against the relationship. Then, after Ayers came forward with an alleged cancer diagnosis, Gunvalson’s co-stars suggested he was faking his illness. Although Ayers insisted that he was truly ill, the majority of the cast didn’t believe him and slammed Vicki Gunvalson for sticking by him. Months later, their relationship came to an end and Gunvalson has since moved on with a new man, who is a hit with her friends and family. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]