Will Beyonce Perform At Coachella? Producers Were In The Dark About Pregnancy

Beyonce’s announcement on Wednesday that she and her husband Jay z are expecting twins sparked celebration on social media. But in the midst of the excitement, with fans congratulating the singer on social media, some began asking anxiously whether her pregnancy would affect her upcoming gigs. The particular event that most fans were concerned about was her much-anticipated headlining of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Hundreds of fans took to Twitter soon after Beyonce announced her pregnancy on Instagram, asking whether she would still be able to perform at this year’s Coachella event. The 35-year-old “Drunk in Love” singer had already been confirmed to headline the April event before she announced in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting twins. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the statement said. “We have been blessed two times over.” “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.” Will pregnant @Beyonce still perform at @Coachella? ???? https://t.co/aLjJC7w6Iw pic.twitter.com/pYNNKQlhnj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 2, 2017 Will Beyoncé’s pregnancy keep her from headlining @Coachella? https://t.co/TPdtldkKCd pic.twitter.com/ON6TZHTeKx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 2, 2017 TMZ reported that top executives at AEG Live, the producers of the annual Coachella Festival, said they were not aware of Beyonce’s pregnancy at the time they booked her for the event and that her pregnancy could be problematic for the show. They also were unable to confirm, hours after the news first broke, whether Beyonce still planned to perform. According to TMZ, Goldenvoice, the subsidiary of AEG Live organizing the event, also confirmed that they were not aware that Beyonce was pregnant and expecting twins until the announcement on Wednesday. Sources close to Goldenvoice reportedly told TMZ that the organizers also had no idea how far along Beyonce is despite efforts made on Thursday to reach out to her for information. “I’m all happy for Beyonce but Bey is you or is you ain’t performing at Coachella.” “Aye wait a minute Beyonce pregnant and she suppose to be performing at Coachella so wtf is bout to go down (sic)” The organizers were concerned about the situation because at 35, and having had previous difficult pregnancies, it was uncertain that Beyonce would be able to follow through with the gig. Coachella producers were just as surprised by Beyoncé’s pregnancy as you were https://t.co/eIuNlklWBx pic.twitter.com/WhffErlu0L — Independent US (@IndyUSA) February 2, 2017 Will pregnant Beyonce still perform at Coachella Festival 2017? Star set for headline show in Aprilhttps://t.co/FFS1VMj14D pic.twitter.com/CBOjJRS0zA — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 1, 2017 But a source at AEG that spoke with TMZ tried to dispel rumors that changes would have to be made. “The show will go on. She’ll just borrow Dave Grohl’s big chair,” he joked in reference to the incident in 2015 when Grohl had to sit on a big chair to perform after breaking a leg on stage. Axl Rose also borrowed Grohl’s big metal throne after he broke a leg on stage in April last year. The statement by the AEG source encouraged many fans to continue hoping that Beyonce would still be the highlight of the festival. “I feel like Beyonce could just sit in a fancy chair at Coachella and do nothing but sing and her performance would still be liked,” a fan said on social media. Although many fans are still hoping to see their idol perform at the festival, some are raising doubts, saying that if she is already up to five months along as rumored then she would be unable to headline the festival as expected because she would be very heavy and close to labor in April, especially since she is having twins. Performing Pregnant? Beyoncé Expected at Both Grammys and Coachella https://t.co/53VkaRoonx pic.twitter.com/X9VvX8AOnV — Busy Mum’s Magazine (@busymumsmag) February 1, 2017 Coachella Producers in the Dark Over Beyonce’s Pregnancy https://t.co/NRfXkV33vZ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 1, 2017 Other fans suggested that her pregnancy could make her appearance one of the best of her career due to the added novelty. Although she might be unable to give a lively performance, dancing and prancing about on stage, she could focus on songs, such as “Drunk in Love,” that showcase her Grammy-winning voice. “While we’re not exactly sure how far along she is in her pregnancy, perhaps Beyoncé will go into labor right before our very eyes. Anything can happen when you are Queen Bey,” E! News commented tongue-in-cheek. Goldenvoice has also said that in the event that Bey is unable to perform they will have no trouble finding a replacement. [Featured Image by Brooks Kraft/Getty Image]