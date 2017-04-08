Will Kailyn Lowry's Baby Daddy Be Seen During 'Teen Mom 2' Season 8?

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars are expected to begin production on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 soon, if they haven’t already, and when it comes to the new season, fans may finally get to see who fathered the reality star’s third child. Although MTV has not released any casting details in regard to the reportedly upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, a new report claims the network is desperately trying to get Kailyn Lowry’s mystery man to join the show. On April 6, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared a report with readers, which revealed that MTV was allegedly trying “every trick in the book” in hopes of getting Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy to appear on Teen Mom 2 Season 8. However, despite their efforts, the network had no success in doing so. “The father of [Kailyn Lowry]’s third child has so far refused to sign a release form for the show, which means that MTV can’t show his face or use his name on any episode,” the outlet confirmed. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT According to the report, Kailyn Lowry’s mystery man has been around a few times during filming on Teen Mom 2, but so far, he’s made a point to keep his face off-camera. “Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source explained to The Ashley. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.” In most cases, the network has given those who have refused to appear on the show some extra cash. However, the amount, which is typically anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, has yet to lure the unnamed man to sign on. “I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source said. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.” While Kailyn Lowry has not yet addressed her mystery man’s potential role on Teen Mom 2, The Ashley claimed the pregnant mother is hoping he will sign on. After all, if he choses to do so, the speculation in regard to who the father of her child is will come to an abrupt halt. “If [the dad] gives her the OK, she’ll reveal it, but she’s keeping quiet until he feels comfortable going public,” the source explained. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT Although Kailyn Lowry has stayed mum in regard to the man who fathered her child, she recently hinted that the unidentified man may be Chris Lopez. Following a mysterious tweet shared by Lopez, in which he spoke of his “miracle” child, Kailyn Lowry shared a post on SnapChat, which referred to her unborn baby as “Baby Lo.” Kailyn Lowry also mentioned someone named “Chris” during an Instagram live session last month. Prior to her relationship with her baby’s father, Kailyn Lowry was married to Javi Marroquin for about three and a half years. To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her growing family, including her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her sons, Isaac, seven, and Lincoln, three, be sure to tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]