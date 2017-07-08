Amazon Prime Day: 5 Ways to ensure you get the best deals

“Amazon did not disclose the number of Prime Day sub trials previous year, but in 2015 hundreds of thousands of new members trialled the service on Prime Day, more than any day in history”, write the JP Morgan analysts.Advertisement

This year the Prime Day sale already begins on Monday, July 10 at 6pm PT. More than 100 deals only available to voice shoppers were made available starting Wednesday – almost a week before Prime Day, Amazon said. If not, then you will have to sign up as a Prime user. After that, Amazon will automatically eject the item and you’ll have to fight the rest of the crowd for it again.

The Tap is Amazon’s portable Alexa speaker, letting you carry it around and use it for up to nine hours on a single charge.

Amazon Channels is a collection of video services within a service (Amazon Prime Video) that’s within another service (Amazon Prime).

“We’re expecting to outperform past year, where we saw a massive 250 per cent increase on standard sales levels”.

Amazon stated 40 percent of its lightning deals worldwide will be coming from small businesses and entrepreneurs. It was also the biggest day ever for sales of Amazon devices. Its hardware has made Amazon inescapable with Alexa always waiting, listening for a new request.

Amazon is offering new Prime Now promotions in its lead up to Prime Day, July 11. You see, Amazon Channels exists within Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service as a hub for all of the third-party streaming services Amazon offers through the aforementioned streaming service. As we have discussed earlier, Alexa and Alexa enabled devices have potential to generate more than billion in revenues.

Prime members get free two-day shipping on many items sold by Amazon along with other benefits including Prime Video with streaming movies, shows, sports and original content.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The annual dealfest – it’s Black Friday in July – celebrates Amazon’s birthday with hundreds of thousands of hot bargains up for grabs for members who pay a $99 yearly fee.

If you are not a paid Amazon Prime member, get a free trial membership. In Q1 2017, the number of U.S Prime subscribers are up by 38% from 58 million in Q1 2016 to 80 million.

Amazon stock was down 0.6% to close at 965.14 on the stock market today. Amazon’s plans to acquire Whole Foods potentially brings grocery delivery to via the platform to more consumers. That amounts to more than one in three American adults, although some members may be under 18 and many people share a membership with others in their household.

The 85 million members is up 35% from the 63 million Amazon reportedly had one year ago.