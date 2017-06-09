Apple aims to ‘reinvent home music’ with HomePod smart speaker

Recently, Apple has launched a new iOS update that will be compatible to all Apple devices.Advertisement

As a home assistant, HomePod is a great way to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights, close the shades or activate a scene.

Apple’s smart speaker is created to integrate with its subscription service Apple Music, providing users with access to a library of over 40 million tracks, and also has sensors that will automatically adjust the audio output to provide the optimal listening experience (see video above).

The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Assistant, will now work across devices.

With sleek branding, favored integrations with Apple’s other products, and the company’s retail footprint, HomePod could mature into a true contender if Siri can get smarter.

For instance, Apple’s large-size iPhones are now popular, after Apple initially resisted them despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals. Six microphones allow the speaker to hear audio commands from across the room, even when loud music is playing, and Apple has expanded Siri’s vocabulary and intelligence to allow it to respond to a wide variety of music-related queries. “In fact, Apple nearly positioned as something that’s not that important”.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia. Even in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia, that would appear to be later than would be ideal to catch the important holiday season.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. A VoiceLabs survey of smart speaker owners found that more than 40 percent of activity with the AI-powered devices is still related to playing music or books. The companies said Amazon shows will be available on Apple TV later this year, but did not specify a date.

Apple is really taking it cautiously with machine learning in its tech. Software updates are also expected for Apple’s smartwatch and TV box for streaming online video.

Apple also offered some hints about new capabilities in the next iPhone, including so-called augmented reality, in which digital information is overlaid on real-world images.

Apple’s much-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off Monday at 10 a.m. This is a significant development, as VR systems have previously relied on powerful gaming machines to power them.

From the spec sheet, that’s exactly the opposite of what Apple is doing with the HomePod. Yet, we don’t know whether it will support third party services such as Spotify. Samsung Galaxy S8 users will have to wait until the end of June to use Samsung’s assistant for the first time.

Other major announces from Apple today included the new versions of MacOS and iOS, both of which introduce a number of new features to take advantage of Apple’s latest hardware improvements.

Although at this point in the race, Samsung will be facing heavy competition in the United States. There is also a 12.9-inch model; both come with a slew of new productivity features that make them more appealing as laptop replacements.

Amazon’s Kindle app for Apple’s iPhone lets people read but not buy books, which must be purchased directly from Amazon’s website. They also stressed on the upgrades to Photos app such as facial recognition, photo editing, etc.