Apple’s HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

Apple’s is unveiling new features at its annual conference for software programmers on Monday.Advertisement

As for HomePod, Apple says that while the speaker’s always listening, nothing will be sent to Apple’s servers until you say, “Hey, Siri”. Shipments of intelligent home speakers surged almost 600 per cent year-over-year to 4.2 million units in the fourth quarter, with Amazon taking about 88 per cent share and Google 10 percent, according to consultant Strategy Analytics.

In this way, the HomePod can control smart home devices by “asking” Siri to turn on the lights, close the curtains or turn the alarm on.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. Siri will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

People interact with the digital assistants on those speakers more frequently than on their phones, according to Technalysis Research of Foster City.

Inside the mesh-wrapped 18cm cylinder is Apple’s A8 processor – the same silicon powerplant as the iPhone 6 series – atop an array of speakers and microphones. The Amazon Echo Dot is $49.99, the Echo is $179.99, and the Echo Show is $229.99. Google delivered an Android Auto feature for smartphones a year ago.

Siri was the first ever digital voice assistant to be installed on a smartphone.

Apple is playing catch-up. Other countries will have to wait a little longer. Called ARKit, the company believes this will let developers “tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.”On iPhones, iOS 11 will also bring friend payment functionality through Apple Pay”.

Apple also said it was making its virtual assistant Siri more aware of context, enabling it to recommend and remind users more accurately based on how they use their device.

The true impact of cutting EPA’s budget. Although Apple Watch has emerged as the leader in its technological niche, it hasn’t become a smash hit like the iPhone or the iPad – at least until tablet sales started declining.

This week’s event, known as the Worldwide Developers Conference, convenes thousands of developers who create apps for Apple’s operating system. A preview of new iOS features could also give us a hint of what to expect with this fall’s iPhone announcement. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room.

Advertisement

There’s also an update to WatchOS with a new Siri interface and a new Music app for the Apple Watch, and laptops are getting updates, with a new faster 21.5-inch MacBook Air with 4K high resolution that will start at around $1,300, and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that starts at $1,300.