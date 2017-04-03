This appears to work only with a bunch of Samsung apps at first, which does limit its appeal somewhat – but we’ll need some time with it before we can judge properly.Advertisement

The company has announced that it will sell a “Microsoft Edition” of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, beginning April 21 at brick-and-mortar Microsoft Store locations across the US. Because the S8’s screen is extremely tall and narrow, its 5.8-inch screen is probably around 13.4 square inches.

The OTA update to AT&T Galaxy S6 Edge, Note 4 and Note Edge installs the March security patch.

After months of waiting, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is finally here.

Here are the numbers. Even if the iPhone 8 comes with something fresh, it’s hardly possible for it to make the Galaxy S8 look tiresome in front of it. But wait! The same 5.8-inch screen at the Galaxy S7’s aspect ratio would be 14.4 square inches. One area where the iPhone 7 really feels better is the weight. This will be very much noticeable.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus increase screen size by doing away with a physical home button and dramatically reducing the frame. Some consumers undoubtedly prefer a more compact design, while others will want the largest device available.

What applies on the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, applies on Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL too. Samsung made sure that it further steals the people’s attention for all the good reasons. With the Samsung Gear VR, you can use your Galaxy S8 to view VR contents like movies, videos, and even games.

– 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 millimeters (height, width, and depth, respectively).

It’s pretty easy to see the differences at first glance – the Pixel XL has so much going on around the display that its body feels nearly unnecessarily big. As for pricing, as always with Samsung, is up to the wireless carriers – but you can expect them to offer a premium price. Whether S8 Plus beats Apple and Google, is something we can only judge once the phone comes into our hands. The Connect Home also comes with an app to manage other Samsung products just like Apple Home. It is just empty expanse, a disgusting chin just because Google’s product designer found it fitting.