Samsung and Citrix announced March 30 at a press event in NY that they are connecting the new Samsung DeX dock to Citrix’s Receiver software.

Bluetooth 5.0 is expected to further advance the internet of things (IoT) experience, and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to offer it.

It has already been established that 2016 was not a good year for Samsung as the debacle on the exploding batteries broke loose. Samsung shifted the color option to the Galaxy S7 Edge after the Note 7 was discontinued, but USA consumers won’t be able to buy the Blue Coral Galaxy S8. It is important to reiterate that facial recognition, while convenient, can only be used for opening your Galaxy S8 and now cannot be used to authenticate access to Samsung Pay or Secure Folder.

And given the fact that it’s still a few weeks until the phone hits stores, Samsung could potentially upgrade the phone’s software to fix the fault by then. But the resolution for Galaxy S8 is 2960*1440. Whereas many USA consumers often cover their handsets in protective cases, regardless of the color. During the Unpacked event on Wednesday, the company quickly brushed over any mention of the camera, leading many to believe that the S8 will not feature a dramatic improvement in imaging technology over the Galaxy S7. The smartphones bring to life Samsung’s stunning infinity display with pure content and no bezel.

The iconic home button, however, has been replaced with a pressure-sensitive section embedded under the screen.

That means buyers get a much larger 5.8-inch screen (bigger than the Galaxy Note 7) all in the same size package as they’re used to.

We won’t know for sure what the iPhone 8 will look like when it’s released, but that hasn’t stopped a lot of rumours and gossip from doing the rounds. Samsung also quoted that a manufacturing defect in the battery placement caused the phones to explode.

If prompted to enable “Unknown Source” from Settings Security, just follow the onscreen instructions. It isn’t enough to warrant passing up on this excellent phone.