The negative health effects of a sedentary lifestyle are well known, but young professionals are not the only ones affected. The amount of shortening added up to about eight years of aging, the scientists estimated-meaning that inactive women who spent more time sitting were about eight years older, on average, than those who were inactive but spent less time sedentary.All of the United Kingdom media outlets that covered the study implied that a direct cause and effect relationship between sitting down and cell ageing had been proven.As we age, so do our cells.For example, the Mail’s headline stated that, “Women who spend at least 10 hours on their backsides each day speed up their aging process”. However, the rate at which our cells die varies from person to person. The ladies with older cells had shorter telomeres which are found toward the end of DNA strands and help to shield chromosomes from crumbling. Telomeres protect chromosomes from deteriorating, which has been likened to the way that the tips of shoelaces protect them from fraying.Telomeres shorten every time the genetic information in cells is duplicated. Previous studies have found that as cells divide and age, they lose bits of the telomeres, so the length of this region can be a marker for how old a cell (and indirectly the person the cells belong to) is.Women who maintain an active lifestyle as they get older may age more slowly than those who are more sedentary, California researchers say.The women, who had an average age of 79, showed far greater degree of damage to their cells if they moved less.The sedentary time was assessed using both self-reporting and an accelerometer.For the objective of this study, Shadyab and his team asked the help of 1,500 women, with ages between 60 and 95-years old.The scientists adjusted the results for variables such as lifestyle and health-related factors, as well as demographics and body mass index (BMI). Although it’s a wide-known fact that the lack of physical activities can lead to all sort of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, the new DNA study shows that slouching too long on the couch ages our cell by at least eight years.Telomere length is one indicator of biological age, which does not always match chronological age.Shadyab and his research team believe they are the first to objectively measure how the combination of sedentary time and exercise can impact the aging biomarker.They used information from women who’d had their physical activity measured using accelerometers (devices that measure movement) and had also given DNA samples that had been tested for telomere length. “Discussions about the benefits of exercise should start when we are young, and physical activity should continue to be part of our daily lives as we get older, even at 80 years old”, said Dr. Aladdin Shadyab, head author for the bureau of family medication and public health at the college’s institute of drug.