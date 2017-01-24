Actually, That Is A Moon: NASA Releases New Image Of Saturn's 'Death Star'

NASA says it resembles an eyeball. But it’s hard to look at Tethys, one of the moons of Saturn, and not see the Death Star, especially in the image just released by the space agency: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute That distinctive mark is the Odysseus crater and its surrounding peaks. NASA said: “Like any solar system moon, Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon’s surface, especially when the moon has no active geological processes. In this case, a large impact not only created a crater known as Odysseus, but the rebound of the impact caused the mountainous peaks, named Scheria Montes, to form in the center of the crater.” The image of Tethys was taken in green light in November by the narrow-angle camera on the Cassini spacecraft from a distance of about 228,000 miles, NASA said. Tethys is the fifth-largest moon of Saturn, which has 53 confirmed moons and nine provisional moons. It’s believed to be “composed almost entirely of water ice plus a small amount of rock,” according to NASA. Temperatures on Tethys hover at around -305 degrees Fahrenheit.