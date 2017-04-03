Jak and Daxter HD re-releases hit PS4 later this year

Naughty Dog will “up-render” Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak II, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing for digital release on PlayStation 4 sometime this year. Jak X: Combat Racing will release for the first time since its original launch in 2005, though it will not feature online multiplayer.Here’s the announcement trailer PlayStation released to spread the news.Experience the incredible exploits of Jak and Daxter as the duo sets out to explore ancient lands while they try to unravel the mysteries of the Precursors.At long last, we’ll finally be able to play Jak and Daxter games on the PS4.Expect the updated Jak and Daxter package to come out later this year, with a price tag between $9.99 and $14.99.While the original game was closer to a classic platformer game, the following sequels featured more action-oriented gameplay and open-world settings. Sony previously remastered the trilogy in an HD collection for the PlayStation 3 (2012) and Vita (2013). He’s extremely helpful in all of the games and he’s also playable in certain aspects. An exact date has not yet been set, but the trailer does look pretty stellar and showcases all of the old games that will be out soon. If you’ve never played the Jak and Daxter series and would like to see what Naughty Dog was responsible for before it tackled the Uncharted series, this will be your best chance.