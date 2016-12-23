2016 Christmas Hours: What Hours Are Stores And Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Night? Are Any Banks Open?

Christmas day and into the night will be a time for those wanting to be with their friends, family, and loved ones so that they can enjoy gifts, togetherness, and great food. While it should be a day for either being at home with loved ones or traveling to see them, there are those times you need to head out and pick up one or two or 20 things. Here are the stores and restaurants you can visit or head out to and their hours on Christmas Day 2016. While many are about to start watching for the bearded man in the red suit on Santa Trackers, others will be heading out to get last-minute gifts or items for Christmas meals. If you’re planning on doing any kind of end of the holiday gathering, you may want to do it early because there won’t be a lot open on Christmas Day itself. One big word of warning is to always call ahead to your local store or restaurant and make sure it is opening before driving out to it. Not all branches or locations will always have their doors unlocked on Christmas so be prepared for a lot of closures. Stores Closed on Christmas Day 2016: Academy Sports Apple Store Bed, Bath & Beyond Best Buy Big Lots BJ’s Wholesale Club Costco Dollar General GameStop Gap Hobby Lobby IKEA JCPenney Kmart Kohl’s Macy’s Marshalls Meijer Michaels Nordstrom Old Navy Office Depot/Office Max Publix REI Sears Staples Target TJ Maxx Toys ‘R Us Walmart [Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images] The majority to all of those stores will be open starting on Dec. 26, and that is when the ever-popular “Day After Christmas” sales will start, but not on the holiday. A few places will be open, though, and that is pretty much limited to pharmacies, some groceries, and a number of convenience stores. As reported by the New York Times, places like Walmart (6 p.m.) and Target (10 or 11 p.m.) will close early on Christmas Eve and be closed all the way through Christmas. Kohl’s is still open 24 hours and going until either 6 or 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Grocery Stores and Pharmacies open on Christmas Day 2016: Albertsons: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CVS Family Dollar Kroger Rite Aid Walgreens 7-Eleven Now, there are going to be those who celebrated with a big lunch or dinner with their families on Christmas Eve. That could leave you without a celebratory meal on Christmas day or night and have you wondering what to do to quench your hunger pains. Maybe you won’t feel like cooking another big meal or anything at all, and the option to go out to eat is still there. Well, the possibility is there but there aren’t many options as a number of restaurants will indeed be closed for the holiday. Due to make restaurants being franchised out, there are even those who may have one location open but not another. Always call ahead to your nearest location to make sure they’re open before venturing out on Christmas. That is especially true for restaurants and while it would be great to have a home-cooked meal, sometimes, that just isn’t possible. Here are the restaurants that are open on Christmas Day 2016: Applebee’s Baskin-Robbins (Closing early) Boston Market Buca di Beppo Buffalo Wild Wings Denny’s Dominos Dunkin’ Donuts (Some locations open) Golden Corral IHOP Jack in the Box McDonald’s Panda Express Perkins Pizza Hut Ruby Tuesday Ruth’s Chris Steak House Sizzler Sonic Drive-In Starbucks Coffee (Not all locations will open) Subway Waffle House [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] Now, there is one other business that a lot of people end up worrying about when it comes to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and that is their bank. Believe it or not, there will be 23 different banks open on Christmas Eve, according to Go Banking Rates, but make sure to check with your local branch for exact hours. On Christmas Day, no banks will be open as it is one of the 10 holidays recognized by the Federal Reserve. They are set to reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 26, and get things back into working order before the New Year’s Eve weekend. Store and restaurant hours are going to be extremely limited to nonexistent on Christmas Day 2016 in so many locations. Even on Christmas Eve, there will be stores, restaurants, and other businesses that close early so employees can get home for the holidays. With very little time until the big day arrives, it may be best to get as much of your gift and food shopping, along with all other errands, done before December 25. [Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

