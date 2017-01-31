Atletico Madrid Vs. Barcelona Copa Del Rey First Leg: Preview, Prediction, Probable Lineups, And Betting Tips

Barcelona will travel to Vicente Calderon to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of Copa Del Rey semi-final this Wednesday. Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faltered this weekend in La Liga as they managed only a draw which meant Real Madrid moved further ahead in La Liga race. Diego Simeone’s men drew against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday as the game ended 0-0 after the final whistle. The Rojiblancos put on an offensive side with Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gamiero spearheading the attack. But Atletico could not score any goal leaving them just one point in hand. The result meant Atletico Madrid remain on the fourth place in La Liga, and their title dream is becoming dimmer day by day. In the same match, Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin was embroiled in a spitting controversy, and he could be in trouble if the action was deliberate, via the Mirror. Luis Suarez had a rare bad game despite scoring the only goal for Barcelona against Real Betis. [Image by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images] In another match, Barcelona performed very poorly against Real Betis in which an injury time goal from Luis Suarez salvaged a point for the Catalans. Despite the goal, which was assisted by Lionel Messi, Suarez had a very poor game and all of his Barcelona teammates except goalkeeper Marc Andre ter-Stegen. The draw meant Barcelona remain four points behind Real Madrid in La Liga despite playing a game more than Los Blancos. Controversy did happen in Barcelona-Betis game too as Lionel Messi and Co. were denied a clear goal and a clear penalty. Neymar was pulled down by an Real Betis defender in the same move which ended up behind the goal line. But the referee didn’t not award Barcelona any penalty or a goal which certainly affected the final result. Team News: Atletico Madrid Atletico lost their defender Jose Gimenez for two months after he picked an injury against Alaves. Savic is expected to replace the young defender. Atletico Madrid: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1) MOya – Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Hernandez – Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carrasco – Griezmann, Torres Team News: Barcelona Luis Enrique’s rotation failed against Betis as the coach fielded a much changed side. Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Matheu, Lucas Digne and Arda Turan all played from the start. The absence of Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets also affected Barcelona in the last game. The Spanish duo are still not fit to play. So, Javier Mascherano could play in Busquets’ position while Samual Umtiti may replace Matheu in defense. Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba should come in the place of Aleix Vidal and Lucas Digne as the duo had a very bad game in Andalusia. Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Asia Mandi of Real Betis Balompie (R) and Matias Nahuel of Real Betis Balompie (L) during La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona. [Image by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images] Upfront, the fabled “MSN’ are certain to play in this demanding game. Barcelona: Predicted Line-up (4-4-1-1) ter Stegen – Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba – Rakitic, Mascherano, Denis Suarez – Suarez, Messi, Neymar Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Head-to-Head (Copa Del Rey) Total games: 4

Atletico Madrid wins: 0

Barcelona wins: 4

Draws: 0 Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Prediction We predict a draw in this game. Final Predicted Score: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Barcelona Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Betting Tips and Odds Atletico Madrid win: 15/8 A draw: 11/5 Barcelona win: 7/5 Under 2.5 goals: 4/6 Over 2.5 goals: 11/10 Both teams score: 8/11 Both teams fail to score: evens The odds were provided by Paddypower. Key Stats to consider Atletico Madrid has not won any of their last three games. Atletico Madrid has kept three clean sheets in their last five games. Atletico is unbeaten in their last five games games. Barcelona has won five of their last six games. Barcelona has scored a massive 19 goals in their last six games. Te Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona stats were provided by Soccerway. Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Live Stream The match can be streamed live online by clicking at this link. The link will be updated just before kick-off. [Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]