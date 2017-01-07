FA Cup Results: Six Premier League Teams Lose As Wayne Rooney Equals Record And Arsenal Survive Scare

The FA Cup results for the third round have started rolling in after Premier League teams entered the top cup competition in England and Wales. It was a momentous day for Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in particular, as he finally equaled a club goalscoring record. The FA Cup, which is well-known for its share of upsets, did not disappoint as three Premier League teams lost to lower-league competition and three others exited at the hands of an opponent from the same league. Arsenal almost suffered the same fate before rallying to overcome Preston North End in Saturday’s late game. The first of the Premier League exits occurred on Friday night, when West Ham United visited the Etihad Stadium and allowed five goals against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola tasted success on his first experience of the FA Cup as Yaya Touré (penalty), David Silva, Sergio Agüero, and John Stones scored for his City side, while Havard Nordtveit scored an own goal. HT: #WHUFC 0-3 #ManCity Is this #FACup tie over already?! West Ham have a mountain to climb! ➡️ https://t.co/hbdG1gMLbX #WHUFCvMCFC pic.twitter.com/uiRMxHnN73 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2017 Meanwhile, Leicester City knocked out Everton and Hull City bested Swansea City in the other two FA Cup ties between Premier League teams. A double from substitute Ahmed Musa was enough to secure Premier League champions Leicester’s passage after Romelu Lukaku gave Everton the lead. Meanwhile, new Hull boss Marco Silva led his team to a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea, who also had a manager taking charge for the first time in Paul Clement. Saturday’s FA Cup results saw several shocks, with perhaps the most notable being Premier League team Bournemouth losing 3-0 to League One side Millwall. Bournemouth fielded a completely different starting 11 to allow several first-team stars some rest, as BBC Sport reported, but Eddie Howe’s decision to do so proved fatal to the Cherries’ hopes of progressing. There’s the shock of the day! @MillwallFC add a late third and send @premierleague side @afcbournemouth crashing out of the #EmiratesFACup! pic.twitter.com/5pyfNWWy5F — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2017 Bournemouth’s Premier League Rivals Stoke City suffered a similar fate as they lost 2-0 at home to Championship team Wolverhampton Wanderers. West Bromwich Albion also bowed out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking this season, as Championship promotion contenders Derby County bested them 2-1. Elsewhere, National League leaders Lincoln City almost added an upset of their own to the list of FA Cup results as they went two one ahead at Ipswich Town before a late Tom Lawrence equalizer took the tie to a replay. Sutton United, another National League team, earned a replay at League One AFC Wimbledon after a 0-0 home draw. There were no such problems for FA Cup holders Manchester United, who toppled Reading 4-0 in the day’s early game, with Rooney scoring to match Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils. #MUFC 4️⃣ Reading 0️⃣ Match report: https://t.co/gsUTzE9AWt pic.twitter.com/tv2sZxcImL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2017 The FA Cup results for Saturday wrapped up as Arsenal beat Preston North End 2-1. Callum Robinson slotted home after seven minutes to give Preston the lead, as BBC Sport reported, but Aaron Ramsey equalized just after half time and Olivier Giroud netted late on to ensure the Gunners’ safe passage to the fourth round. Here’s what @Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had to say after his side secured their place in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round: pic.twitter.com/HGudyufpaN — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2017 The rest of Saturday’s FA Cup results are as follows: Accrington Stanley 2 – 1 Luton Town

Barrow 0 – 2 Rochdale

Birmingham City 1 – 1 Newcastle United

Blackpool 0 – 0 Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers 0 – 0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 5 – 1 Eastleigh

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 0 Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City 0 – 0 Fleetwood Town

Huddersfield Town 4 – 0 Port Vale

Norwich City 2 – 2 Southampton

Queens Park Rangers 1 – 2 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United 2 – 3 Oxford United

Sunderland 0 – 0 Burnley

Watford 2 – 0 Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic 2 – 0 Nottingham Forest

Wycombe Wanderers 2 – 1 Stourbridge Our #EmiratesFACup game finished level. See you in Southampton for the replay. #ncfc ???? https://t.co/cA0ggIGvCO pic.twitter.com/s13WIpfoKX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 7, 2017 Sunday will bring another string of FA Cup results as Premier League title hopefuls Chelsea and Liverpool enter the competition. The Blues host Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge, while the Reds welcome Plymouth Argyle to Anfield. Elsewhere, Cardiff City play Fulham, Middlesbrough face Sheffield Wednesday, and Tottenham Hotspur take on Aston Villa. The final game of the FA Cup third round (not counting replays) takes place on Monday, with Cambridge United hosting Leeds United. The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place on Monday, but with more Premier League teams yet to play and some facing replays against lower-league teams, there might be more shocks in store among the FA Cup results before the next round begins. [Featured Image by Rui Vieira/AP Images]

