La Liga, Real Madrid Vs. Granada: Preview, Prediction, Possible Lineups, Betting Tips, And Live Stream

Match Preview Real Madrid will host Granada in La Liga as the recently crowned world champions look to extend their lead at the top of the table. At present, Real Madrid is three points ahead of their title rivals Barcelona despite the Whites playing a game less. With a win against Granada, Real can double their lead and put pressure on Barcelona, who will face Villarreal on Sunday. Real Madrid had a wonderful year under Zinedine Zidane in 2016, and this year looks even more promising. They have started this year win an emphatic win against Sevilla in the first leg of Copa Del Rey. James Rodriguez stole the show for Los Blancos as he scored two first-half goals to put the Madrid side well-placed to move into the next round. Team News: Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos is suspended for this match while another first choice center-back Pepe is nursing his calf problem. So, Zidane will have to look for his second choice defenders to play against the second-from-bottom Granada side. Another player who will be sidelined in the Granada game is Mateo Kovacic. The youngster has a sprained ankle and is expected to miss a few upcoming games. In their latest win, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were both given a rest. But the duo will return for this game, a notion Granada will not be excited about. James Rodriguez impressed in the Sevilla game, and there should be no surprise if the Colombian starts on Saturday afternoon’s game. Adil Rami reacts with Marcelo of after he stopped Marcelo’s attack during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at Bernabeu. [Image by Denis Doyle/Getty Images] Real Madrid: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1) Casilla – Danilo, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo – Casemiro, Modric, Isco – Rodriguez, Ronaldo, Benzema. Team News: Granada Granada star Uche has returned from suspension, and he should feature in midfield as Jon Toral is not fully fit to start. Winger Isaac Cuenca is carrying a knock, but he is expected to start the game on the left side of Granda’s attack. Angban and Mehdi Carcela will not be taking any part vs. Real Madrid due to their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations. Artem Kravets should lead the line for the La Liga minnows. Granada: Predicted Line-up (4-3-3) Ochoa – Gabriel, Saunier, Lomban, Foulquier – Samper, Pereira, Uche – Boga, Cuenca, Kravets. Real Madrid Vs. Granada: Head-to-Head ( La Liga) Total games: 44

Real Madrid wins: 30

Granada wins: 6

Draws: 8 Real Madrid Vs. Granada: TV Schedule and Channel In the U.S., the match will be live on beIN Sports Connect U.S.A., beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol, and fuboTV. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found at the link here. Real Madrid Vs. Granada: Prediction Rafael Varane celebrates after scoring Real’s second goal during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid and Sevilla. [Image by Denis Doyle/Getty Images] Madrid come into this game with a 38-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Now, with Cristiano Ronaldo returning being fully rested, it seems Real will add one more win in their bag. Although it is no secret that the absence of Ramos and Pepe will weaken Real’s defense, the visitors seemingly don’t have an ability to trouble the Bernabeu outfit. Final Predicted Score: Real Madrid 3-1 Granada Real Madrid Vs. Granada: Betting Tips and Odds Real win: 1/12 A draw: 10/1 Granada win: 22/1 Under 2.5 goals: 7/2 Over 2.5 goals: 1/6 Both teams score: 10/11 Both teams fail to score: 4/5 The odds were provided by Paddypower. Key Stats to consider Real Madrid has won 18 of their last 21 home games (La Liga). Real has won their last six matches against Granada in all competitions. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 21 of Madrid’s last 24 home games (La Liga). Granada has not won 16 of their last 17 games (La Liga). Real has netted at least two goals in 18 of their last 21 home games (La Liga). Real Madrid vs. Granada stats were provided by Soccerway. Real Madrid Vs. Granada: Live Stream The match can be streamed live online by clicking this link. The live streaming link will be updated just before kick-off. [Featured Image by Denis Doyle/Getty Images]

