Watch Ghana Vs. DR Congo Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Link For Sunday's Africa Cup Of Nations Quarterfinal

Fans can watch the Ghana vs. DR Congo football match live online and see which team can slide through to the Africa Cup of Nations final four and which will be going home. The teams will meet on Sunday with a trip to the tournament’s semifinal on the line. The match starts at 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET). The DR Congo Leopards finished atop Group C, winning in what the Evening Standard noted was “impressive fashion.” Ghana came in second place in Group D behind Egypt. Fans who watch the Ghana vs. DR Congo football match live online could see a DR Congo team hampered by injury. They are trying to ready several players for the match, including Chancel Mbemba who injured his knee in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Togo. Mbemba was able to train on Saturday, but his status for Sunday’s game is still unknown. “He felt it quite early in the match, he carried on but if he doesn’t improve we will not be able to use him against the Ghanaians,” said coach Florent Ibenge (via the BBC). DR Congo will be without Jacques Maghoma, and could also be missing Jordan Ikoko and Gabriel Zakuani, who will likely both be gametime decisions. Ghana has some ailing players as well, including captain Asamoah Gyan who was hurt in Wednesday’s match against Egypt. Though he is expected to play in Sunday’s quarterfinal match, Gyan may not be playing at 100 percent, AllAfrica noted. “Ghana are sweating on the fitness of veteran striker Asamoah Gyan as they look ahead to Sunday’s African Nations Cup quarter-final against DR Congo in Oyem. “The Black Stars lost their talisman mid-way through Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Egypt and must now hope he can be ready for their weekend tussle against one of the most impressive sides in the first round.” If Gyan somehow isn’t able to play, it could be a major blow to Ghana. The striker has the most experience on the big stage, leading Ghana not only through previous Africa Cup of Nations tournaments but also World Cups. The match could have bigger implications for DR Congo, with Ibenge saying the team’s play is lifting a nation in desperate need of a rallying point. “Football, music and religion, that’s the Congo,” he said. “We have a population that has gone through difficult times and at the moment football gives them joy. “I am happy because the whole country is happy. And this little piece of happiness, you cannot imagine how good it feels.” Fans who watch the Ghana vs. DR Congo football match live online will see if the action can match Saturday’s quarterfinal contest between Senegal and Cameroon. The Senegal side came into the match as a heavy favorite, the top-ranked team in Africa and No. 33 in the FIFA world rankings, but they ended up losing 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The match underscored the excitement and unpredictability of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which has played host to a number of major upsets. SEVEN years ago today: #Egypt handed #Algeria a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. pic.twitter.com/R2cyeIbNbd — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) January 28, 2017 And with powerhouse Senegal out, the winner of the Ghana and DR Congo match will have an easier path to the title game, though they will have to go through a Cameroon team now bursting with confidence. #BlackStars finally leaving Port Gentil for Oyem for Sunday’s quarter-final clash with DR Congo at #afcon2017 #CAN2017. #GoGhana #Ghana pic.twitter.com/pMLLwgU02m — Ghana FA ???????? (@ghanafaofficial) January 27, 2017 Fans who want to watch the Ghana vs. Congo DR football match live online can click here for links to streaming video. [Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]