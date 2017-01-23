The 26-year-old Englishman posted a five-under-par 67 in his final round to finish 17 under par – one shot ahead of U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, who hit an eagle on the last, and 2014 Abu Dhabi victor, Pablo Larrazabal of Spain.Fleetwood began the day a shot off the lead and got off to a poor start with a bogey on the third, but then he birdied the eighth, chipped in for an eagle on the 10th and birdied the 11th.”The 10th was a big turning point, really”.Hatton, a rising star from England, broke free from a five-way share of first place late in the day by rolling in an 8-foot putt for a birdie on the 18th for a 68. I thought it would make me a world-class golfer. “Those two holes were the big difference”, he said.Fleetwood, 26, from Southport, said of his win: “I didn’t see this coming. A 31 on the back nine on a Sunday is great, no matter who you are”. Johnson and Larrazabal are tied for second with Kaymer and two players who shot a 70 on Saturday, Tommy Fleetwood and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.A slashed three-wood from the rough on the 18th found the green and Fleetwood two-putted for the tournament-clinching birdie.Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and three-time victor Martin Kaymer came home in joint fourth.While Kaymer has had much success at the National course of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, he has also faced the ignominy of losing a 10-shot lead in 13 holes Sunday here a couple of years ago. He will now be ranked just outside the world’s top 50, making Masters participation a realistic target.”I didn’t play my best but I tried my best and never gave up”, Larrazabal said. It was windy out there. It was a bit more hard today with the wind, especially the first nine. I felt like I struck the ball well and gave myself plenty of opportunities. Had some good looks, just didn’t make any putts.”I’m sure I’ll be hitting it first, that’s for sure”, said Hatton, who believes he is a different player now he has ended his title drought on the European Tour, especially since it happened at the so-called home of golf at St. Andrews. His closing round of 67 was the finest of the day and necessary – an eagle from Johnson at the last, coupled with Pablo Larrazábal’s 68, meant the margin of victory was just a shot.