Benintendi lifts Red Sox over Pirates 5-3 in post-Ortiz era

As opening days go, this one was supposed to be special.Reigning AL Cy Young victor Rick Porcello earned the win.And here’s the thing:with more shifts came less success for the defenders, with batting averages finishing at.299 vs. the maneuver in ’16, the highest since they started tracking such things.It’s only one game, they reminded, but a cloud will hang over both until they deliver.Reigning AL Cy Young Award victor Rick Porcello (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 6 hits in 61/3 innings while striking out five. He was forced out after the fifth inning, after allowing the five runs over seven hits.”That was awesome doing that”, Benintendi said. He is scheduled to start Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.”He’s got a short track record, we know”. Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee.Dustin Pedroia: Pedroia has been an absolute Opening Day force, not merely by showing up (this will be his 11th straight opener as the Sox’ second baseman, the second-longest run of consecutive openers by a Sox at one position, behind only Carl Yastrzemski) but also by hammering the ball. After an RBI single by Jordy Mercer and a walk to Adam Frazier to load the bases, Barnes gave up a wicked line drive by Sterling Marte headed to the Green Monster.Suddenly, it felt like 2016 all over again for the Pirates. Pittsburgh Pirates ace Gerrit Cole matched Porcello over the first four innings, allowing no runs and striking out two, before the Red Sox offense woke up with two outs in the fifth. He appeared more upset about Leon’s bunt than anything, though he admitted to learning a lesson from his pitch sequence to Benintendi. He was the second pick in the 2010 draft behind Bryce Harper and a pick before Manny Machado, pretty good company to be around. Aside from watching the greatness of Joey Votto, seeing a guy like Garrett come up may be the best it gets.”I buy that too”. Between injured pitchers and the absence of newly-retired David Ortiz, the roster isn’t looking exactly the way anyone would prefer.The 2015 first-rounder has faced little adversity in his path to the majors and despite the enormous expectations placed upon him, pressure doesn’t seem to be a word in his vocabulary. More alarming was that Cutch went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. It also turned out to be a great day for opening day; the temperature in Boston was just above 50 degrees as the first pitch was thrown out.It helped spark a 26-game hit streak, garner a first-ever All-Star Game selection and Silver Slugger Award.”I grew up watching them and still do”, Benintendi said of Brady and Gronk.”I wasn’t thinking about him out there today”, Bradley said. “I’m ready to go, to step in there and do something big”. “But I was fortunate”.”It happens so fast, you don’t have time to think about it”.Cole will be an important piece to the Pirates team in 2017 and he will be put to the test right away in beantown. It’s what they need.If Price has to miss an extended period of time in 2017, Boston’s rotation is all of a sudden not much better than last year’s.