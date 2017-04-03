Federer, Kyrgios advance to Miami Open semis

Nick Kyrgios’s excellent tournament form has continued with a straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev at the Miami Open, setting up a semi-finals clash with Roger Federer.Australian 12th seed Kyrgios required six match points against the 19-year-old German, prevailing 6-4 6-7 (9-11) 6-3 at Key Biscayne.The 35-year-old Swiss tennis great, who routed Berdych 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round in Melbourne in January, got an early break of serve on Stadium court and a second one on an outrageous, high-lofted drop shot that the surprised Berdych did not even try to track down.Federer trailed 4/6 in the third-set tie-break, but Berdych missed his opportunities with a backhand unforced error and a forehand into the net.He then survived a break point on his serve and his lead was widened in the seventh game when an nearly nonchalant backhand volley extended his advantage to 5-2.The rival of the Australian will be Federer, who qualified today by defeating 6-2, 3-6 and 7-6 (6), the Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych, who came to have two match balls. I’m not going to think about it too much at the moment. “We don’t know how long he’s going to hang around so it’s a blessing”.Federer is targeting another final against Nadal, who faces Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the other semifinal.”I definitely got very lucky at the end”.Kyrgios was due to play Federer in the last eight at Indian Wells, but had to pull out of that match due to sickness, saying he got food poisoning.The Australian 12th seed has another chance to go toe-to-toe against Australian Open victor Federer – the 18-time grand-slam champion – after he was forced to withdraw from their quarter-final meeting at Indian Wells due to food poisoning. “That’s my game style that I’ve had success with, so that’s what I’m going to bring”. His Miami Open quarterfinal encounter against Tomas Berdych, is a case in point. “How do I deserve this one?'” Federer said. He won on a double fault from the Czech.Kyrgios used big serves Thursday against Zverev and bounced back from an intense second-set tiebreaker to secure the intriguing rematch with Federer.A finalist will be decided between Federer and Kyrgios, who will face the victor of Friday’s game between Spanish Rafael Nadal and Italian Fabio Fognini.