Flawless Fernandez leads at figure skating worlds

HELSINKI-A performance full of grace and technical wizardry proved that Evgenia Medvedeva will be the woman to beat at next year’s Winter Olympics as the Russian soared above her rivals to retain her title at the world figure skating championships. The silver-bronze finish by Osmond and Daleman marked the first time ever that Canada had two women on the podium at the World Championships.Seventeen-year-old Russian Medvedeva skated flawlessly and scored 79.01 points, a result second only to the world-record score she posted at December’s Grand Prix finals.Filipino pride Michael Christian Martinez danced his way to the free skate finals of the 2017 International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland.Osmond and her longtime coach Ravi Walia started over and rebuilt all her jumps, and while she showed great improvement in practice last season, she was unable to produce the same performance in the competitive spotlight. I’ve dreamed of being a World medalist for so many years and this year I finally believed in myself.Osmond credits work with her sports psychologist for helping her to overcome the mental blocks which often saw her score well in the short program but lose focus in the free skate.”I nearly psych myself out by seeing and acknowledging what they’re doing and then forgetting about what I need to do”, said Chan, who won the world title in 2011, 2012, and 2013.”I think that was a big part of the appeal in this comeback was to try and make our skating a little bit different”, Virtue said.A score of 97.33 meant the Four Continents champion trailed in sixth place, 1.06 points behind Hanyu.On Wednesday, before a raucous crowd at Hartwell Arena that included several dozen Canadian flags, she was fierce and fearless in her first world appearance since 2014.”I felt nervous like never before”, she said. She had been one point off third place following the short program, but plummeted to 13th. “We knew we had to bring our best, and that’s why we came back”.Russia, Canada, and the United States all secured the maximum three entries for the Pyeongchang Olympic women’s competition, but traditional skating powerhouse Japan earned only two as its top two skaters finished fifth and 11th.”To have Kaetlyn on the podium with me, my teammate, now we get three spots for the Olympics, it’s just such an unbelievable feeling”, Daleman said. The free skate is on Saturday. “Last year I didn’t quite understand what was happening because it was my first world senior championship”.The balletic style of her jumps, where she twirls her arm above her head as she spins through the air, adds another dimension to the flawless presentation of her routines and she had fans purring as she opened with a soaring triple flip-triple toeloop combination.Chinese pair Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu, who just won gold medal in Ice Dance at the 2017 Sapporo Asian Winter Games in February, placed the 16th with 150.25 points.”It was only after I got off the ice today that I realised that I could qualify, and then I got anxious”.