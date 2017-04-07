Gonzaga beats Xavier 83-59 to reach first Final Four

The Zags run up their record by beating up on teams in a weak conference, then always seem to come up short as the calendar goes deep into March.Two more Final Four invitations go out Sunday.Until Saturday’s 83-59 win over Xavier, that meant being locked out of the Final Four for the entire history of the program.”We didn’t think he was ever going to walk again normally and just function, I mean, getting in and out of a auto and doing things like that”, coach Mark Few said. “It’s been a long, hard journey to get this program here”.Few and the Zags have won the West Coast Conference tournament 16 times, been regulars in the NCAA Tournament since 1999 and reached the Sweet 16 round eight times.”I couldn’t be more happy for coach”, said Gonzaga junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss of Happy Valley, Oregon, and formerly of the University of Washington.The Zags resorted back to the Zags of old as they took control of the game with stifling defense and extra-efficient offense. Seconds after that immaculate connection, Xavier’s J.P. Macura banked in a 75-footer at the end of halftime.Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga with 13 points and Johnathan Williams has 12.Top-seeded Gonzaga (36-1) will play the victor of today’s Florida-South Carolina game in one NCAA semifinal in the Phoenix suburbs on Saturday.”The Final Four doesn’t validate or discredit a season”. “Gonzaga has been a great program and we’re just happy to keep carrying the torch”. The Zags, coached by Dan Monson with Few as an assistant, lost their Final Four bid in a 67-62 loss to CT.Xavier played well offensively early to hang with the Bulldogs, giving super fan Bill Murray and the rest of their supporters a glimmer of hope. That kind of shooting sent Gonzaga to the locker room up 49-39 over the Musketeers.Yet all of that pales in comparison to the sheer, remarkable reality of this specific team, which two days in San Jose helped to crystallize beyond doubt: It is the best, most dominant team in the college basketball, utterly unlike any other it has ever produced.Gonzaga is 25-17 all-time in NCAA Tournament play under Few, who has been part of the program for 28 years.FINALLY, AN OVERTIME: The Gators’ 84-83 win against Wisconsin on Friday night on Chris Chiozza’s running 3-pointer marked the first overtime game of the tournament. He leads Gonzaga in 3-point makes (79) and takes (204). “They were a discipline type of team and we just didn’t execute well enough”. Karnowski, a bearded behemoth, also was limited to five games last season because of bulging back disks that needed surgery. The Gonzaga Bulldogs were bound for the Final Four.Gonzaga limited its four NCAA Tournament opponents to 33.7 percent shooting.TRICKY SHOTS: The first half of the Xavier-Gonzaga game Saturday ended with a odd sequence that started with Gonzaga accidentally knocking the ball into its own basket while fighting for a rebound.The Gonzaga player slammed the ball down into the court, then could only watch as it bounced and ricocheted up into the basket.In the game of the day, No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky will meet at 5:05 p.m. on CBS in the South Regional title game for the right to face OR next week.Jordan Mathews and Josh Perkins each scored 11 points to round out double-digit scorers for Gonzaga. Star guard Trevon Bluiett had an off night, missing 11 of 14 shots, the Musketeers went through long stretches when they struggled to score and Gonzaga capitalized on a sagging zone defense to make 12 3-pointers. Fouled Out-Collins. Rebounds-Xavier 38 (Gates, Bluiett 7), Gonzaga 38 (Williams-Goss, Williams 8).Macura led Xavier, which took down No. 2 seed Arizona in the regional semifinals, with 18 points.