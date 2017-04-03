Guardiola fans title talk after Arsenal draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he felt his side had switched off after their opening goal in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal.City will fall short in the race for the Premier League title this season, while they have again failed to progress far enough in the Champions League, leaving Guardiola to blame a lack of goals for their problems.City only reasserted themselves after Walcott poked home an equaliser, and were unable to rouse themselves in the second half to push on and secure all three points.”The federations want the players to play as much as possible ahead of the world cup and of course we want all the players to go there”, he said at a press conference on Friday. “I think they were absolutely sensational and helped the team today to get through that hard moment”.”I think the quality at City now and with England players, they have it”.”In very hard moments in the game, I felt our fans, at 1-0 down, 2-1 down just before half-time, our fans could have turned against us”. In many games it was like this.Monreal’s hand looked to have brushed the ball while he attempted to clear in the 92nd minute at Emirates Stadium, where referee Andre Marriner ignored the penalty appeals of the visiting players.The former Barcelona coach said: “What happens in two years is a new situation and you have to adapt”.”What I said, I said to the referee, that’s all”. He has started to walk and hopefully he can come back to the pitches and start to run and make some exercises.The Brazil worldwide had an operation soon afterwards and Guardiola said that, if his recovery continues to go well, he could feature in the final games of the season.”I played him because Bacary Sagna was injured and Pablo Zabaleta were not ready”.Which Arsenal players impressed during their clash with Manchester City? “Jesus always deserves the best because he is an excellent guy, and I was so happy with him”.