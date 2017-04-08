Jesse Lingard commits to Manchester United until at least June 2021

Identified by United’s hierarchy in the off-season to lead the Premier League club back among Europe’s elite, Mourinho has overseen signs of improvement but also some teething problems at Old Trafford.Lingard, 24, has scored in FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield victories at Wembley inside the a year ago and insists it is the drive to win further silverware with United that led to his renewal.”I still think in spite of the bad result – a draw is a bad result for us – we are strong at home. It’s a very important contract and I congratulate him”.He has gone on to make 70 appearances and has scored 11 goals for the Red Devils, three of which came at Wembley Stadium to help secure three trophies.”He is English, made in the academy”, Mourinho told a news conference.”We’re not good enough or strong enough because we’re not winning, and we’re not good enough or strong enough to score the goals we should”, said Mourinho.Januzaj is not the only player whose United future is up in the air, with captain Wayne Rooney’s future likely to dominate the conversation in the coming months.Mourinho’s men have not lost a league game since suffering a 4-0 pasting at Chelsea in October and their unbeaten run has stretched to 20 games, the longest such run in Europe’s top five leagues this season.The Special One’s side are now enjoying a 20-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, with a place in the top four – and UEFA Champions League football – top of the manager’s agenda. It’s good to know we don’t lose many matches and we have a fantastic run of 20 matches unbeaten.”I have decided. (Can I say what it is?) Not to you”.”Like Jose said, he wants to see me fighting – and I will fight to the last second because I want to be here for the club”. Today we nearly lost the game because of a bad mistake. “To speak poorly about one of his own players, he must be absolutely at his wits end”. It is impossible for us to score on the counter attack this season.”We know that we are going to have two very tough games and, of course, Anderlecht are not easy opponents”.