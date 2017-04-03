Juan Mata Undergoes Surgery For Groin Injury

Manchester United have confirmed that Juan Mata has undergone an operation on his groin.Manchester United will have to make do without star midfielder Juan Mata for the foreseeable future, as the Spain global has undergone surgery to fix a groin injury, the club announced Friday.A home game against Everton in midweek will give United the opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Manchester City but Mourinho will have to do it with a depleted squad. “Further updates on his recovery will follow in due course”.A club statement said: “Juan has had surgery for a groin injury”.We’ll have to wait and see how the Spanish global recovers over the coming weeks to see whether he’ll play any part in the final fixtures against Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.Mata’s presence would have been vital over what promises to be a defining month in the context of United’s season.Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are also suspended for Saturday’s clash with West Brom, leaving Mourinho with a number of selection dilemmas.The 31-year-old is undoubtedly past his peak, but has shown some promise in that attacking midfield role, even if he lacks the same pace and energy of a player more in his prime like Mata.The numbers above suggest he has to be worth a try, and his contribution to United’s recent history surely means he deserves the opportunity to go out with one last hurrah if this is to be his final season at Old Trafford.”I think clearly the two English boys are long-term injuries and Pogba I have no idea”, Mourinho said.The Red Devils play nine games in April alone, with seven domestic games and a two-legged tie against Belgian side Anderlecht sure to test the strengths of Mourinho’s bench. “So we need to be strong and need to believe and a good starting point is by saying the ones that are not are not important, the only ones that are important are the ones that are available”.