Liverpool forward Mane could miss rest of season

LIVERPOOL is fearful it could lose Sadio Mane for the rest of the season as it awaits to learn the full extent of his knee injury.The Merseyside derby was shaping up to be the flawless afternoon for Jurgen Klopp, until the moment it became painfully clear Sadio Mane couldn’t continue against Everton. “He’s had an assessment and a scan but we have to wait a little bit until the knee is not that swollen anymore”, the German said. I always respect the decision of the coach and, for me, the most important thing is to stay cool in the head and enjoy the game every time, play a part and help the team. He doesn’t change for anyone and I can’t see any other manager in world football fitting into Liverpool like he does.”[It’s] not very positive, we have to say it like this, but we can not say what it is exactly”.But the Liverpool Echo reports both Henderson and Lallana have travelled to America in a bid to return fighting fit and help Liverpool push for a top four finish.”I think Arsenal will miss out this season, Manchester United are a good way behind and they have some hard fixtures ahead, so Liverpool [are] in a very good position”.”He had a really, really good game; really good for us and he was not happy when I took him off”.Liverpool next face Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday night, with the chance to go equal on points with second placed Tottenham if Spurs lose to Swansea in two days’ time.His link up play with fellow Brazillian Coutinho has been key for Liverpool and Klopp would be hoping for more of the same in the game against Bournemouth.”It is not about thinking ‘How can we play flawless football?'”. We have different options. “We scored goals in different games with different lineups, so we will always create chances but, first of all, I think it makes sense to think about how we can make sure that it’s really, really hard for the other team to play against us”.However, it’s possible that Daniel Sturridge has played his last game for the Reds.