Mississippi State, South Carolina Set To Square Off In Women’s NCAA Championship

SC has weathered an early surge from crowd favorite Mississippi State to take an 18-14 lead after one quarter of the NCAA women’s championship game Sunday night.Not only was this South Carolina’s first ever women’s championship, it’s the first for head coach Dawn Staley.The final score of the game was 67-55.SC went on a 12-2 run to put the game away, beating Mississippi State for the third time this season.SC led for most of the game, and held a 36-26 advantage at the half. Davis drained a jump shot at the third-quarter buzzer to take a 52-44 lead heading into the final quarter.Staley coached the University of SC their first women’s basketball national title Sunday night, 67-55 over Mississippi State, behind a 23-point, 10-rebound performance from Gamecocks junior forward A’ja Wilson. In the championship title game, the All-American and SEC Player of the Year recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.SC forward A’ja Wilson, left, and SC guard Allisha Gray, right, walk to their locker room following a news conference at the women’s Final Four college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. The other all-SEC title game saw Tennessee beat Auburn in 1989.”We tried and this really hurts now”, Richardson said. The Gamecocks have a 10-game winning streak in the rivalry that dates to Mississippi State’s last victory over SC on February 11, 2010.The Mississippi State Bulldogs found themselves on the side of history on Friday night. Facing a UConn Huskies team that had won 111 games in a row, the Bulldogs managed to pull off the upset of a lifetime and punch their ticket to the National Championship Game.Bulldogs guard Morgan William, a 5-foot-5 junior, is coming off the buzzer-beating shot that took down the four-time champs in overtime. Obviously we’ve had some hard times dealing with them. South Carolina’s 19-5 run in the first half help widened the lead to 31-18. “Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis they all believed in it”. Always defense with the Gamecocks, who, in the two games against Mississippi State this season, held Bulldogs top scorer Vivians under her season average. “She played with energy that her team needed”.The Bulldogs trailed by double digits and at halftime for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.This will be the first time since 2012 that women’s Division I college basketball crowns a champion not named UConn.UConn went on to win the next four national championships.