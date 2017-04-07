Rooney’s England career not over, insists Southgate

“In collaboration with the local authorities and Met Police there will be an enhanced security operation for England v Lithuania on Sunday, to ensure a safe and secure environment”, said a Football Association spokesperson.”It’s a good moment for him, he’s playing well for his club, his performances with us have been excellent and he’s respected by everybody in the group”.” It was no problem”, Southgate said of Rooney’s absence.The Green and White army have certainly backed up their impressive display last summer in France with a positive start in Group C, thrashing minnows Azerbaijan and San Marino, and drawing away to the Czech Republic, but Sunday’s home game with Norway is hugely important.”We need a bigger squad”.Southgate’s side host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier, four days after travelling supporters marred the friendly defeat in Germany with shameful chants, including repetitive and repellent references to the First and Second World Wars.”He’s already the captain of his club – a Premier League captain – at a very young age, which tells you a lot about his leadership qualities and the type of person he is”. Asked whether the likes of Keane, Ward-Prowse and Redmond had sought him out for advice upon their inclusion in the national team setup, Hart said they had not, nor was he the type of person who would impose himself on new recruits. “But things have changed a little bit and I want to be part of the best team I can be part of, that wants me to be their keeper”.Looking back to the Iceland experience, Dier said: “Whenever you’re in an England squad you’re going to think about it“. Danny Rose will likely return when fit on the left side, and Rose and Walker have both played as wing-backs for Tottenham this season. That means one of two things – either the 23-year-old still has a long way to go to win Southgate’s confidence or he was being saved for the qualifier. “He has got a challenge now to get himself into the team there”.”There’s a challenge for every player”. They will work extremely hard to cause England a tricky evening but as huge underdogs you can expect them to lineup with a packed out defence and midfield, possibly in a 4-5-1 or 5-4-1 formation.”People say that managers pick teams, but really players do because of the way they train, the way that they are, the way they play”.Rooney declared he was fit, but the manager took the courageous decision to leave out the 31-year-old and replace him as captain on the field with Gary Cahill.