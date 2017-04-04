Thornwell bottled up by Gonzaga as South Carolina’s run ends

BACK AGAIN: North Carolina has a chance to leave this Final Four with a better result than last season’s last-second loss to Villanova in the championship game.This is our Final Four open thread.”To be playing the last game of the year, that’s insane cool”, Few said.Top-seeded Gonzaga went up 65-51 when Williams-Goss flipped in a driving layup and made a free throw for a three-point play with 10:55 left.No. 7 seed SC, ever full of surprises, made that inevitable run – coming all the way back from a 14-point deficit midway through the second half to take a 67-65 lead with 7:06 left via a 16-0 run – and forced Gonzaga to earn it, possession by brutal possession, until the final seconds. “They worked really hard and I think they had an aggressive game plan in the second half”, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.The lead was fleeting, though.But the ‘Zags prevailed, beating fellow Final Four novice SC. With Sindarius Thornwell quiet after having the flu earlier this week, Gonzaga appeared on the verge of turning this into a blowout – just as it’s done for most of the season.Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (center) dunks the ball over SC players.Thornwell missed the second free throw by design, but Gonzaga’s big men did a good job of blocking out Silva and Killian Tillie came down with the crucial rebound.SC lost to Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday, but Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin believes his players are still winners. We’ve heard we haven’t played tight games. The Bulldogs fouled late in the possession, sending Thornwell to the line with 3.5 seconds left in the game.Meeks matched his career high with 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, the last to preserve the victory after the last of North Carolina’s four missed free throws in the final 6 seconds. Gonzaga looked out of sorts, before responding with a 7-0 run of its own.SC historic and thrilling run in the NCAA tournament came to an end Saturday night, with a 77-73 loss to Gonzaga in the national semi-final game.”I’m really happy for him”, Karnowski said.The Bulldogs held off a furious rally as SC used a 16-0 run to overcome a 14-point deficit.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski (24) celebrates after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The junior guard averaged 16.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. “And Coach says it all year that we just can’t talk the talk, we gotta walk the walk”. Aside from the fact that he shot he shot 9-16 from the field finishing with 23 points. Silva said the run encapsulated what Martin has instilled in the team as he built it from SEC also-ran to national title contender.