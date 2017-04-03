USA Hockey, women’s national team strike deal, avoid worlds boycott

It is incredibly refreshing to see so many prominent entities come together to try to achieve gender equality. “I’m proud of my teammates and cant thank everyone who supported us enough”.Members of the women’s team said all along that they hoped to reach a deal that would allow them to return to the ice in time for the world championships. As a result of the new contract, the team will play in the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship, which it had previously threatened to boycott. The players were expected to vote around noon ET on the agreement, although ratification was delayed over some issues with the language of the agreement, according to the person. Following faltering negotiations with USA Hockey seeking fair pay and equal resources, the team, including UVM graduate and native Vermonter Amanda Pelkey, has chosen to boycott this year’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship games.USA Hockey immediately began booking players on flights to Detroit for the Women’s World Championship, which will begin in Plymouth, Mich., on Friday night. “A lot of good things were resolved to their satisfaction”. That works out to $1,500 a year.The unprecedented four-year deal was struck after USA Hockey’s board of directors held a 3½- hour conference call Monday and rejected the tentative agreement both sides’ negotiators thought they had reached last Monday.The 23 players of the USA women’s national hockey team were slated to begin training camp Wednesday ahead of the IIHF Women’s World Championship. That is in addition to the focus on the grassroots hockey areas that volunteers of USA Hockey’s Girls’ and Women’s Section have been involved with for nearly 30 years.The deal came a day after members of USA Hockey’s Board of Directors met to discuss the protest and decide what to do. (Over the same time frame, the men won two Olympic and two World Championship silvers.). The women’s team has no National Team Development program for girls whatsoever.Coupled with a payment of up to $37,000 per player – including funds from the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) – player earnings could top six figures if the team captures a gold medal in the Olympics. But the deal includes the formation of a new advisory group made up of current and former players that will “assist USA Hockey in efforts to advance girls’ and women’s hockey”, the release said. “We have represented our country with dignity and deserve to be treated with fairness and respect”. As USA Hockey attempted to avoid the players’ demands by reaching out to potential replacement players from 16-year-olds to retired beer league players, those contacted quickly declined and in turn showed their support for the current players by using the same statement, dozens of small voices combining into a single powerful one: “Today I will do what others won’t so tomorrow I can do what other’s can’t”. That is in addition to the focus on the grassroots hockey areas that volunteers of USA Hockey’s Girls’ and Women’s Section have been involved with for nearly 30 years.The US women – who are world champions – will now look to defend their title on home ice, starting with a game against Canada on Friday, 31 March.The United States has competed in every world championship tournament since the first in 1990 and has bested Canada in the gold-medal game at both world championships since then Sochi Olympics.OlympicTalk is on Apple News.