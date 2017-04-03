Westbrook closes in on NBA history with 40th triple-double

The Charlotte Hornets have won six of their last eight games and they will be gunning for a third straight victory after taking down the Nuggets by 122-114 on Friday.Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Spurs.With the win, the Hornets improve to 2-0 and sweep the season series from the Thunder.Adams had 13 points and seven rebounds on 5-8 shooting, and the Thunder had a chance to make sure his late contribution was the game-deciding shot.Westbrook is off one of the best individual performances across the entire league as he recorded 57 points in a recent triple-double in addition to producing 13 rebounds and 11 assists in an overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.The Thunder dominated in front of their home crowd for most of the game, leading 25-16 at the end of the first quarter and 54-41 at halftime.On the other side, you’ve got the living, breathing triple-double machine, Westbrook. He shot 10 of 20 from the field and 6 of 12 from the 3-point arc.LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Patty Mills scored 10 as the Spurs improved their win-loss record to 58-17. Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said the game of G Jeremy Lamb has improved since being traded from Oklahoma City in 2015. They roll into this game winning six of their last eight. Where the Spurs presented length and experience in their frontcourt, Charlotte brings a wing-dominant group that while lacking in shot-blocking has a lot in shot-making and creation. “Guys have to be ready to step up and they played with a little bit more sense of urgency than we did”. “In the second half, he really stepped up and made some huge plays”.The San Antonio Spurs produced an impressive comeback to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95.”I always thought he was a great basketball player”, Robertson said of Westbrook. “I think he is in a good rhythm right now where I think the game is changing I think is good for him”, Clifford said of Lamb, who scored 13 points Sunday.Oklahoma City authored an 11-1 scoring run to trim the Hornets’ lead to 102-91 with less than five minutes to play.The Thunder led by 21 points in the third quarter before being outscored 28-19 in the final quarter. The Thunder pulled within 39-38, but Charlotte answered with a 16-4 run to build a 55-42 lead before Westbrook nearly single-handedly cut the gap to 59-54 by halftime.Walker recorded the 600th steal of his career in this one. He’s the fourth Hornets player to reach that number, joining Muggsy Bogues, Gerald Wallace and Dell Curry.Charlotte’s second unit showed up once again as Frank Kaminsky led the way with 18 points. Jason Richardson had 243 in 2007-08.