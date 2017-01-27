Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Phil Jackson Shopping New York Knicks Star, Could Deal With Boston Celtics Be Completed?

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors may finally be drawing to a close. New York Knicks president Phil Jackson is officially shopping the All-Star forward around the NBA, likely hoping to get a deal done before the February 23 NBA trade deadline. A report by the New York Daily News confirms that Jackson is searching for the right deal for both Anthony and the franchise. NBA analyst Frank Isola shared his thoughts on a possible blockbuster trade involving the Knicks, which would bring an end to Anthony’s time in New York. “Maybe this will be the come to Jesus moment Jackson is hoping for; Carmelo will realize that his time in New York has run its course and, assuming Jackson can find the right deal, Anthony will agree to waive his no-trade clause. As much as Anthony holds all the cards, Jackson also has leverage. If a favorable deal for all parties – Carmelo, the Knicks and a team to be named later – surfaces, Melo will have to decide whether to join a contender or remain with a losing team run by an aloof executive who clearly doesn’t want him.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a deal has already been discussed between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers, giving validity to all the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors that NBA analysts are debating about. Rather than a deal to acquire Blake Griffin, though, a trade with the Clippers could involve role players and draft picks. That might not be what Phil Jackson would ideally want for an All-Star forward (Anthony), but he may not have as many options as he used to. Anthony still possesses that no-trade clause. [Image by Elsa/Getty Images] With a no-trade clause built into his contract, Anthony can veto any deal that the front office agrees to with another team. This is where the situation gets tricky, though, as his reputation may also be on the line. If the Knicks come to terms on a trade with a contending NBA team, Anthony would receive a lot of bad press for not accepting the deal. Many NBA analysts have long argued that Anthony craves the spotlight in a big market and that he would rather pack the stat sheet than win playoff games. Now he may get a shot to prove them all wrong. In addition to the rumors of a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, the latest Carmelo Anthony trade rumors also continue to mention the Boston Celtics. Boston has a truckload of assets that team president Danny Ainge has spent a long time collecting. It includes quite a few future first-round draft picks, several of which may have already caught the attention of Phil Jackson. If Ainge offered a package of young players and draft picks, it would be difficult for the front office in New York to turn it down. Then the ball would be in Anthony’s court. It has been a rough season for Anthony and the Knicks, but he continues to put up good numbers. Through 46 games, he is averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Those numbers would be quite welcome for a team in contention, especially if that team doesn’t have to give up any core players to acquire him. He would also come with some team control, as Anthony is due about $26.3 million for the 2017-18 NBA season before he can use an early termination clause in his contract. [Image by Elsa/Getty Images] So what happens next? This is where any team around the NBA that thinks it would be improved by acquiring Anthony picks up the phone to call Phil Jackson. The front office of the New York Knicks is likely to go into a “fire sale” mode, so in addition to Anthony, point guards Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings could also be included in any deal. Fans of the Knicks, many of whom have actually been requesting that the team tear down the roster and rebuild, should expect quite a few new Carmelo Anthony trade rumors throughout the weekend. [Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]