Chicago Bulls Trade Rumors: Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler Could Be Dealt To Rebuild Franchise Before NBA Trade Deadline

Chicago Bulls trade rumors present some huge news about Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. The Bulls may decide to make a bold move before the NBA trade deadline and go for a full rebuild of the franchise. A report by ESPN confirms that the front office is having internal debates about pushing that “button” very soon. It could lead to big changes for the Bulls, including heading into the 2017-18 NBA season without Butler or Wade on the roster. In the current NBA standings, the Chicago Bulls are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, tipping off the front office that it may be time to make some changes. After signing Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo as free agents, the Bulls were supposed to be at least in the middle of the pack for playoff teams. Instead, the team is at risk of getting passed by the Milwaukee Bucks and completely missing the 2017 NBA Playoffs. In the new report by ESPN, Wade addresses the Chicago Bulls trade rumors, making some very direct comments about his future with the organization. This might be the first real indication that Wade is ready to leave the Bulls and play for another team, despite the fanfare that surrounded his return to the city. “I would be a liar to say that I want to play on a team with all 21-year-olds. You know what I mean? And be a part of the future building. I would be a fool to say that. But you also want to be in the best position for what you think is for you at that time, too. One of the main reasons I’m here is Jimmy. He’s the one who called me and got me to come here. So that’s a big part of my decision and everything else, is what Jimmy’s doing, what his future looks like and all that.” [Image by Elsa/Getty Images] So what happens next? The Chicago Bulls trade rumors all hinge on what the front office decides to do in the next few weeks. A decision could be made that Jimmy Butler needs to be traded before the NBA trade deadline in mid-February, as this is when the team could bring back the most assets in a deal. It could also lead to Dwyane Wade getting traded in a similar deal, as he won’t want to remain on the team once Butler has been dealt. The Bulls could also decide to wait on any major moves until the 2017 NBA offseason. Butler still has two guaranteed years left on his contract before a player option comes into play for the 2019-20 NBA season. The Bulls could officially start shopping Butler in the offseason, giving Wade an opportunity to opt out of his deal and simply walk into free agency. Losing Wade without anything in return might be the wrong move for the Bulls to make, though, pointing toward a deal taking place within the next month. If the Chicago Bulls trade rumors really kick into that next gear, with no plans on Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade being on the roster for the 2017-18 NBA season, then fans should expect other veterans to be traded as well. That could include point guard Rajon Rondo, center Robin Lopez, and big man Taj Gibson. While the market might be lesser for Rondo and Lopez, there are certainly a high number of teams that could use an improvement at point guard and center. [Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images] There is going to be a lot of news about the Bulls coming out during the end of January and the beginning of February. The NBA trade deadline holds a lot of significance for the team, as it could signal that the Bulls are heading into another major rebuild. To do so, Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, and Rajon Rondo likely won’t be returning for the 2017-18 NBA season. If the team cannot string together a number of wins to move up the Eastern Conference standings, fans should fully expect an intense round of Chicago Bulls trade rumors this winter. [Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]