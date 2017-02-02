Could The Green Bay Packers Pursue Adrian Peterson?

The Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2017 NFL offseason with plenty of different options. They could be aggressive in free agency or on the trade market, or they could try to continue building through the draft. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that Aaron Rodgers is not getting any younger. Ted Thompson has not been known to be an aggressive general manager throughout his career in Green Bay. He did make a splash by signing tight end Jared Cook last offseason and Julius Peppers was a big addition a few years ago. Perhaps things will change and the Packers will be aggressive trying to put the most talent around Rodgers that they can on both sides of the football. Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, the Packers will have to address the running back position. Eddie Lacy is set to hit open free agency, while Ty Montgomery doesn’t seem to be an every down type of back. That leaves them with a potential hole to fill. One player that would be an extremely intriguing fix for the Packers’ running back dilemma is Adrian Peterson. There appears to be a good chance that he will leave Minnesota this offseason, especially if he is unwilling to restructure his contract. Green Bay would be a good choice for Peterson if he does leave the Vikings. Why Adrian Peterson and the Packers makes sense – Scout https://t.co/8n7MvSUJp1 — Adr Peterson show (@AdrPetersonshow) January 28, 2017 Last season with the Vikings, Peterson missed the majority of the season due to a knee injury. He finished the year with 37 carries for 72 yards and no touchdowns. Obviously, the season was not what Peterson was hoping for, but that won’t deter teams from pursuing him if he hits free agency. Just one short year ago, Peterson carried the football 327 times for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of the best running backs in the NFL once again that season and those numbers would look great in the Green Bay backfield. Simply having a threat like Peterson is capable of being would open up the aerial attack for Rodgers. At 31-years-old, Peterson only has a couple more seasons in his prime to compete for a ring. Joining a Packers team that made it to the NFC Championship Game this season would give him a good chance to do just that. Leaving the Vikings to sign with their arch-rivals wouldn’t be an easy decision for Peterson to make. That being said, Jimmie Kaylor of CheatSheet.com lists the Packers as one of Peterson’s top landing spots if he does leave Minnesota. That may not mean all that much, but Green Bay is already being floated around as an option. Signing Peterson could be exactly what the Packers’ offense has needed over the past couple of years. Before Green Bay got on a roll last season, their offense was struggling in a big way. Rodgers cannot do it by himself, especially when it comes to that last hurdle to get into the Super Bowl. Needless to say, this is an intriguing possibility to think about, especially if you’re a Packers fan. Green Bay is without question open to improving this offseason. They have shown the willingness to spend in free agency for the right players. Peterson won’t come cheap, but he is the type of player that the Packers would be interested in bringing on board. The five best landing spots for Adrian Peterson https://t.co/1aw3K7P3q0 pic.twitter.com/9zVRHLqOk4 — 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) January 21, 2017 Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Packers this coming offseason. They may not end up making a splash, but this offseason could be a lot different in Green Bay. If Peterson ends up leaving the Vikings, don’t be surprised if the Packers show interest in bringing him on board. Do you think the Green Bay Packers should pursue Adrian Peterson? What other teams do you think would be good landing spots for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below! [Featured Image by Andy Clayton-King/AP Images]