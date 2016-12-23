Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Took His Santa Game To The Next Level By Giving Linemen Glorious Christmas Gifts

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is doing work on and off the football field this holiday season. Not only is the rookie running back leading the league in rushing yards (he currently has 1,551 rushing yards, just in case fans were wondering), but he also gave the Cowboys’ offensive linemen some pretty sweet Christmas gifts. One might be wondering what a rookie running back could possibly give offensive linemen for Christmas. Money? No. Signed jerseys since they might be worth some big bucks in the very near future? Although a nice gesture, that wouldn’t even do the trick. Elliott took his Santa game to the next level by giving his Dallas teammates some John Deere goodies. Check it out below. Ezekiel Elliott’s gifts for his offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/S60ZBxCm24 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016 .@EzekielElliott gifted the o-linemen with some new @JohnDeere UTVs for the season just in time for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/guAsTMUao3 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2016 Big gifts for the big guys! Full video of @EzekielElliott surprising the o-linemen with their @JohnDeere UTVs coming later… pic.twitter.com/HL7VOa3yGP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2016 Although Elliott has the goods to become one of the best running backs in the league (he was the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, after all, and he also did some serious work at Ohio State), he should be thanking his linemen. Without them, he surely wouldn’t be having as successful of a season. Reminder, Elliott has racked up 1,551 rushing yards on the year. He has also recorded 13 rushing touchdowns, 351 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. What do those numbers prove? Well, they not only prove that Elliott was an amazing pick for the Cowboys in the 2016 draft, but they also scream — pretty loudly — that the rookie is one of the best players in the NFL. Typically, you can’t say that about a rookie. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have the best record in the league. They are technically tied with the New England Patriots at the top of the NFL standings. Believe it or not, Dallas has managed to do this without quarterback Tony Romo. Side note: Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has exceeded all expectations in 2016, and that is a major understatement. Prescott was taken in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Back to the Christmas gifts. [Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images] When your offensive line creates holes big enough for, well, John Deere equipment to get through, said offensive line deserves some pretty sweet gifts. Elliott is clearly very thankful for his teammates, and especially for the ones who have created monster holes for him on the offensive side of the ball. Just imagine how glorious Elliott’s presents will be once his rookie contract comes to an end and he signs a big-boy contract. With that in mind, “Ezekiel Elliott signed a 4 year, $24,956,341 contract with the Dallas Cowboys,” according to Spotrac. That kind of money would make anyone’s bank account happy. As long as the Cowboys’ offensive line continues to work its magic out on the football field, players like Elliott will continue to rack up the stats. If that does, in fact, stay the case, then don’t be surprised when the Cowboys not only reach the Super Bowl this year, but win it as well. With that said, there is still plenty of football that needs to be played (the playoffs haven’t even started yet and there are two weeks left in the regular season). Plus, teams like the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are more than capable of winning yet another Super Bowl. Nonetheless, Elliott is doing wonders on and off the football field, and the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line will surely be celebrating the holiday season right with new Christmas gifts. Keep doing you, Ezekiel Elliott. [Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]

