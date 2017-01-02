Miami Dolphins Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bold Predictions For 2017 AFC Wild Card Showdown

The 2017 NFL playoffs are almost among us. In what should be a rather entertaining game — to say the least — the Miami Dolphins will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoff round. The Steelers enter the playoffs with an 11-5 record and the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Dolphins will enter postseason play with a 10-6 record and the No. 6 seed. If you are Pittsburgh (or a fan of Pittsburgh), then you should feel very good about your chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. You see, the Steelers have now won seven games in a row. As for the Dolphins, they are coming off of a loss against the New England Patriots. If this matchup sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Miami took down Pittsburgh by the score of 30-15 in Week 6. For that reason alone, the Dolphins — and their fans, of course — probably feel pretty confident about their chances in this AFC Wild Card showdown. With that in mind, that contest was played rather early in the season, and a lot has changed since then, like a seven-game winning streak by the Steelers. Nonetheless, this is playoff football, and literally any team is capable of making a run to the Super Bowl. Before the 2017 NFL playoffs get underway, make sure to check out some bold predictions for Miami vs. Pittsburgh. [Image by Joe Sargent/Getty Images] Le’Veon Bell Looks Like The MVP, Racks Up 200 Or More Yards Le’Veon Bell is a beast. He has racked up 1,268 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 616 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 2016. The crazy part? He has only played in 12 of 16 games this year. Bell is capable of destroying any defense in the NFL, and he will do just that when Pittsburgh takes on Miami. Look for the running machine to rack up at least 200 yards against the Dolphins. Just for the record, Bell dropped 236 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills a few weeks back. Needless to say, the Dolphins’ defense could be in store for a long day when these two teams meet up. Reminder, Pittsburgh has plenty of other weapons on the offensive side of the ball. You know, like Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. [Image by Chris Trotman/Getty Images] The Steelers Open Up With A 21-Point Lead Keep in mind that these are bold predictions. There is nothing bold about Pittsburgh going up by seven points. However, the Steelers opening up with a 21-point lead has bold written all over it. For this prediction to come true, Miami will have to lay a complete dud on the defensive side of the ball. For what it’s worth, the Dolphins have given up 30-plus points in back-to-back games. Surely, Big Ben and the rest of the offense are licking their chops about that one. With Brown and Bell in the lineup, basically anything is possible, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers opening up the game against the Miami Dolphins with a 21-point lead. [Image by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images] Pittsburgh Dominates Miami To The Tune Of A Double-Digit Victory Not only will Pittsburgh open up the game with a big-time lead, but it will end up winning in double-digit fashion. Yes, the Dolphins are more than capable of knocking off the Steelers (they already took them down once this season), but Pittsburgh is a trendy pick to challenge the Patriots for an AFC championship. Once again, this is the NFL, and any team is capable of making a run in the playoffs. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders (even without Derek Carr), or another team ends up making the Super Bowl. For the purposes of this contest, look for Pittsburgh to win by double figures. Stranger things have happened (much stranger, in fact), but the Steelers should have no problem taking care of the Dolphins at home. [Featured Image by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx