New York Giants Vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Giants Looking To Keep Pressure On Cowboys, Bold Predictions

The New Yok Giants can still claim the NFC East division crown, but they must first take care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Game time is set for 8:25 p.m. (ET) at Lincoln Financial Field. New York (10-4) is in a good spot in regards to making the playoffs. The Giants are currently fifth in the NFC, two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers — who are among four teams battling for the Conference’s final playoff spot. The G-Men will need to win their final two games of the season to have any hopes of winning the NFC East as the Dallas Cowboys. New York is on a two-game winning streak and have won eight of its last nine. The Giants are coming off a huge 17-6 win over NFC North leading Detroit Lions on Sunday. The six points are the fewest the Giants have given up this season and marks the fifth time in their last eight games that they have held opponents to under 20 points. New York will not have running back Shane Vereen for the remainder of the season as he was placed on injured reserve, along with backup quarterback Ryan Nassib on Tuesday reports ESPN. Vereen was being used mainly as the Giants’ third-down back following his return from tearing his bicep early in the year. He re-injured his bicep in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions. The 27-year-old back finishes the year with 158 yards on 33 attempts to go along with 11 receptions for 94 yards. Nassib did not see any playing time this season. Veteran Josh Johnson now becomes the backup to quarterback Eli Manning. Philadelphia (5-9) is out of playoff contention though they can still play spoilers. The Eagles will host the NFC East leading Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Philadelphia has lost five in a row and seven of nine. The Eagles had a chance to upset the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, but went for the win instead of sending the game into overtime. The Eagles nearly overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit as they got within 27-26 on a four-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Carson Wentz with 22 seconds remaining. Wentz then had his pass for the two-point conversion tipped at the line of scrimmage and then swatted away by Ravens’ cornerback Jerraud Powers before the ball got to wide receiver Jordan Matthews. [Image by Robb Carr/Getty Images] The Eagles get the return of tackle Lane Johnson, who has completed his 10-game suspension for PED use according to ESPN. Johnson is slated to start at right tackle versus the Giants. The Eagles will be without reserve running back Kenjon Barner for the game while running back Darren Sproles will likely be in the lineup. Sproles did not play against the Ravens due to a concussion. This is the second meeting of the year between the teams and the 168th all-time. The Giants lead the series 85-80-2, which includes a 28-23 victory in Week 9 per Football Database. The Eagles have defeated the Giants in each of the last two games at home and five of seven at Lincoln Financial Field. Eli Manning will throw for two touchdowns, while he and Carson Wentz will each throw an interception Eli Manning is coming off one of his best performance of the season, completing 20-of-28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants win over the Lions last week. Manning also ended his two-game interception streak against the Lions. Manning has not had a great year as he has thrown for only 239.9 yards per game while completing 63.4 percent of his throws to go along with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has not had a ton of success against the Eagles throughout his career, posting a 10-15 record. The 35-year-old also has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for an average of 242.4 yards per game along with 44 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Last time out against the Eagles, he threw for 261 yards along with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Defensively, Philadelphia has given up the 11th most passing touchdowns (23) while picking off 11 passes (15th in the league). Safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Jordan Hicks share the team lead with three interceptions. The Eagles have recorded an interception in each of their last two games. Wentz is coming perhaps his worst game of his rookie season against the Ravens, completing 22 of 44 passes (52.4 percent) for just 170 yards and one interception. He has thrown a pick in five straight games, totaling eight interceptions in that stretch. For the season, Wentz is completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 227.5 yards a game along with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was 27-of-47 for 364 yards and two interceptions in his first game against the Giants. New York’s defense has more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (13). Safety Landon Collins is second in the league with five picks. Cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rogers-Cromartie has three picks apiece. Jenkins is questionable for the game against the Eagles with a back issue. Neither teams starting running backs will top the 100-yard mark on the ground Philadelphia owns the ninth best running attack in the NFL, averaging 112.9 yards a game. The Eagles ran for 169 yards against the Ravens, marking the first time the team topped the 100-yard mark in four games. Ryan Mathews had his best game running the ball last week against the Ravens, producing 128 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. Mathews, who is averaging 51.3 yards a game, will likely get the majority of the workload on Thursday though Sproles status for the game will determine how much of it. New York ranks 30th in the league with 81.2 rushing yards a game. Veteran Rashad Jennings leads the team with 45.2 yards a game. Odell Beckham will have at least five receptions and one touchdown [Image by Al Bello/Getty Images] [Featured Image by Brad Penne/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx