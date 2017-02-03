New York Yankees Trade Rumors: David Robertson Deal Possible By Spring Training?

New York Yankees trade rumors indicate the team is still trying to improve its bullpen for the 2017 MLB season, so why not target Chicago White Sox reliever David Robertson? A report by the Twitter feed for the Yankees showcased photos of the team packing up to head to Tampa for the opening of the Grapefruit League. It’s likely a welcome change from the cold New York winter, but maybe the front office could spice things up a bit by acquiring another big name this offseason. Robertson has already been linked to the Yankees during the 2017 MLB offseason, even after the team signed free agent closer Aroldis Chapman to a long-term contract. As the White Sox continue to shuffle the roster in exchange for younger prospects, it has made players like Robertson available at the right price. Would the Yankees be willing to pay that price to set up another elite bullpen? David Robertson is entering his third season with the Chicago White Sox after signing a four-year deal with the team. He served as the closer for the New York Yankees in the 2014 MLB season, but the team allowed him to leave in free agency after posting 39 saves, a 3.08 ERA, and a 1.057 WHIP. In 122 appearances over two seasons with the White Sox, Robertson has posted an 11-8 record, 71 saves, a 3.44 ERA, and a 1.146 WHIP. One mark against him, though, is that Robertson has blown seven saves in each of the last two seasons. He does remain dominating on the mound, averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with the White Sox. [Image by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images] As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been questions about how the team will compete during the upcoming season and whether it will lead to the front office conducting a “fire sale” before the July MLB trade deadline. Players like CC Sabathia, Matt Holliday, Michael Pineda, and Tyler Clippard will be free agents soon, possibly making them options for other teams to acquire at the All-Star break. The young core of the Yankees is still developing, though, so anything could happen with the right breaks this year. Last season, New York Yankees trade rumors kicked into high gear midseason as the team found itself out of contention in the American League East. The Yankees traded Andrew Miller to the Cleveland Indians and Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs, breaking up one of the best bullpens baseball has seen in a while. Dellin Betances became the closer, and the team acquired Tyler Clippard from the Arizona Diamondbacks to fill in the setup role. Betances, Chapman, and Clippard are all back, but the team could always use another arm. MLB trade rumors make it very clear that the Chicago White Sox are willing to deal David Robertson this offseason. The team already traded starting pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox and outfielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals. Most recently, starting pitcher Jose Quintana has shown up in trade negotiations, with teams like the Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Houston Astros extending offers. Even the Yankees were linked to a possible acquisition of Quintana. Could they package him with Robertson in a blockbuster deal? [Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images] Robertson is set to earn $12 million in 2017 and then $13 million in 2018 before becoming a free agent again. He left New York on good terms the first time around, making the 2011 All-Star team with a season ERA of just 1.08 in 70 games. Robertson found a lot of success setting up Mariano Rivera for a number of years. While the team could certainly still use an improvement within the starting rotation, the New York Yankees trade rumors about acquiring another big-name bullpen arm certainly make a lot of sense as well. [Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]